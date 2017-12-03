Moon Alert Until 9:20 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Full Moon in Virgo peaks at 9:54 a.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a difficult Full Moon because it’s tough to deal with authority figures, especially teachers and judges. Legal matters might be severe. Relations with bosses at work are stressed. In a few days, it’s history except for the memory. (Forgive your enemies but always remember their names.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Difficulties with friends, groups and your kids regarding money or shared responsibilities might arise in the midst of the Full Moon energy today. This ain’t easy! Therefore, make the best of it by being patient and tolerant. Be part of the solution, not the problem.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today’s Full Moon creates stress at home, with family, with partners and even with parents and bosses. Yikes! People are quick to criticize and be full of doom and gloom. Try to distance yourself from this. Remember: It’s always darkest before it gets pitch black.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be careful because the Full Moon energy today combined with negative criticism can create an accident-prone situation. These accidents could be verbal or physical. This means you have to pay attention to everything you say and do. You can do this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a poor day to discuss financial matters, especially with kids. In fact, financial matters related to social occasions are also a bummer. People are critical today, quick to look on the dark side of things. But hey — this is gone in 48 hours.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are tired today because this Full Moon, which of course is in your own sign, really takes it out of you! Therefore, don’t push yourself. Cut yourself some slack. And also, cut others some slack as well because authority figures at home are critical. No fun!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be patient with co-workers today. There is definite tension out there today. People are critical of each other. They’re also pessimistic and worried. This is a tough Full Moon. It will be over in 48 hours.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Parents must be patient with kids today. And romantic partners must be patient with each other. The irony is you only get angry with someone you love because you have so much emotional investment in the relationship. Before you get discouraged or critical, remember that you love these people and they love you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Family discussions will be tough today. It’s the Full Moon, plus Mercury (communications) is at odds with stern Saturn. Bummer. No one is tripping the light fantastic — not today. Be forgiving with others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be careful because this is an accident-prone day due to the energy of the Full Moon. Ironically, you can use today’s energy to do heavy work, especially mental work and most especially anything that requires disciplined thinking. Channel your energy in this way, not into negativity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Financial matters might come to a head today. Ideally, because people are inclined to think negatively and be discouraged, this is not a good day for important financial discussions. Nevertheless, your mind will not miss anything. It has energy and focus.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place. Naturally, this introduces tension with you and others, especially authority figures, partners and close friends. There is no way around this other than gliding through this with as much grace and charm as you can muster. Why be any other way?