Georgia Nicols horoscopes for March 14, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully! Things are up and down today and definitely unpredictable. Relations with others are positive and upbeat; but in the next moment, they are heated and intense. (Like whaaat?) You might be obsessed with your own independence and way of doing things. Chill out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t get your belly in a rash today talking to co-workers about foreign countries, work-related travel, improvements and reforms to your job or other matters that might unexpectedly come up. People will definitely overreact today. Things will fly! Who wants egg on their face? Not you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today has the potential for fun and pleasure in the arts, sports events and social times with others, especially kids. However, some kind of interruption, detour or accident might ruin everything. Avoid arguments about shared property and who is responsible for what. Be cool. It is what it is.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) On the whole, this is a feel-good day for family discussions. However, what starts out in a pleasant way might end up entirely different because people are entrenched in their point of view. An authority figure might also throw everyone a curveball. Keep your eyes open and be ready to duck!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful because this is an accident-prone day both verbally and physically. Ironically, you feel upbeat and super positive about something. Nevertheless, your enthusiasm and strong opinions might encourage opposition from others. Someone might lash out or be upset. Be wise, and do what you can to avoid foot-in-mouth disease.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be very careful in all financial transactions today and negotiations about money, as well as negotiations about your own possessions or property. Your optimism and enthusiasm might suddenly be sidetracked by something unexpected; then all hell breaks loose. Go carefully. Do not plunge blindly forward.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, lined up with lucky Jupiter. This is good! But it is also at odds with Pluto and Uranus. This is not so good. This means you feel fine until something unexpected cuts you off at the knees. Do not count your chickens before they are barbecued. Forewarned is forearmed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today is rather complex. It has high points, low points and intense surprises. Therefore, you will have to be light on your feet to skillfully maneuver through this day with a minimum of fallout. Think before you speak or react to others. Make sure you know what’s going on.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your enthusiasm about something with a friend or perhaps with a member of a group might be challenged by difficulties from children, romantic partners or financial limitations. Something positive will suddenly hit the skids. Do not rush headlong into anything. Look first.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your reputation is important to you. You want the respect of others. Therefore, do whatever you can today to avoid a public argument that you might later regret. You feel optimistic (and with good cause). But something unexpected will rattle your cage. Stay chill.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This might be an accident-prone day for you, so think before you speak or act. Initially, you are enthusiastic and hopeful about something. But accidents, detours or something unexpected might create an emotional overload. Agggh! Hang in there.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Although discussions about shared property and the resources of others are favorable, something unexpected might turn the tide. Be aware that this might occur. Don’t overreact; Do not be obsessed about something. Demonstrate grace under pressure and you will win.