Georgia Nicols horoscopes for March 19, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is the perfect day to travel or do something different because you want to expand your experience of the world. You want adventure! You want to learn something new and exciting! Seek out people who are different to broaden your horizons.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Negotiations about shared property as well as negotiations about shared responsibilities will go well today because people will be generous and good-natured with each other. This is also a sexy day because your passions are strong and you feel like having fun.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Relations with co-workers and close friends are better today. (Let’s face it, these relationships have been stressful this year. Aagghh!) Today you feel lighthearted and you want to enjoy good times with loved ones. And why not?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Discussions with co-workers will go well today (or for any task that you choose to do). Your health feels strong and you are content with your world. Work-related travel is likely today. Use today to advance your position or ask a favor if you need it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re in the mood to play and have fun today! Enjoy a long brunch or a drive in the country. The arts or sports events will be sources of fun and pleasure. Basically, you feel happy and content. Time spent with children and good friends will be a source of joy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might shop for something special for your home today. You will also enjoy hanging out at home and relaxing with a favorite pastime. Family discussions will go well. This is also a good day to talk about real estate opportunities. Relations with female family members will be particularly smooth.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is definitely a feel-good day in a relaxed, gentle way. You will enjoy conversations with others, especially talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors. It’s a great day for a short trip. Reading, writing and mental pursuits will also please you. (But you will be “on the go.”)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Business and commerce are favored today. Work-related travel for business is also likely. If shopping, you might spend more than you expect to, but you will be pleased with your purchases. You will also be generous to others. Hey – what goes around, comes around.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, dancing with your ruler lucky Jupiter. This promotes peace and happiness at home. It’s also a good day to do business. In fact, it’s a positive day to do practically anything, so enjoy yourself and alphabetize your blessings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have a warm feeling in your tummy today. However, you might want to withdraw somewhat and enjoy the privacy of your home, or find a place where you feel protected and safe – preferably with hot and cold running room service. Enjoy the good life!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your interaction with friends and members of groups will be upbeat and positive today. You might travel with a friend, especially a female acquaintance. This is also a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with others to get their feedback. Basically, it’s a relaxing, upbeat day.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today, which is why you might want to choose today to ask for something. You will likely get it. People notice you today, especially bosses, parents and the police. Oops.