Georgia Nicols horoscopes for March 21, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is the best year for partnerships for Aries since 2005. This applies to close friendships and partnerships as well as professional partnerships. And yes, this is the best year in over a decade to get married!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) For 2017, your Taurus good fortune is your job and your health. Yes, this year you can get a better job or improve your existing job. And you can also improve your health. Why not do both?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is the best year since 2005 for you to take a fabulous vacation. Do plan on getting away from it all. In fact, why limit yourself to one vacation? The arts and playful times with children will flourish.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is the year for Cancers to find their dream home. You might build it. You might move to it. You might create it out of your existing home. Whatever the case, not only will you love your home this year, your real estate assets will improve as well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is the best year in over a decade to write, learn and study. It’s also a great year for sales, marketing, teaching and acting because your communication skills are stellar! Admittedly, your pace will be busy but it will also be upbeat and fun!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Well it’s about time. This is the year for Virgos to boost their income and make more money. You might get a better paying job, or you might make money on the side. Some of you will buy yourself something so fabulous that you will just feel richer. Ta da!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is an extremely fortunate year for you because lucky Jupiter is in your sign for the first time since 2005. Incidentally, it will not return to your sign until 2028. Yes, not a common occurrence! Enjoy the good fortune and positive energy that are yours this year. Lucky you!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A lot is going on behind the scenes for your sign this year, which is why many of you are exploring your spiritual side and your inner world. This is where you will gain strength and confidence. Of course, by the end of this year, lucky Jupiter will enter your sign for the first time since 2006. Look out world!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s important to keep in mind that the placement of Jupiter this year (for the first time since 2005) will make your interactions with others to be of benefit to you. This includes personal friendships as well as professional contacts in groups and organizations. Be friendly! (Ya think?)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This year you can put your name up in lights. People in authority will admire you. Be confident that whatever you do, you will probably come out smelling like a rose. This is extreme good fortune for you!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Grab every chance to travel in 2017. Basically, you want to expand your world. You want to learn more, take courses and extra training. Publishing, the media, medicine and the law are favored!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You can really clean up this year because you will benefit from gifts, favors and goodies from others. “Keep it comin’!” This is the best year in over a decade to ask for a loan or a mortgage. Accept everything that comes your way and say, “Thank you!”