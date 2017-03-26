Georgia Nicols horoscopes for March 26, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You have high energy today, which also makes this an unpredictable day for you. Oh yeah! You will shoot off in all directions because you’re full of so many bright ideas! Quite likely, others will be impressed with how fast your mind works. The trick is: Can your mouth keep up?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might feel restless today because something is going on behind the scenes that is rapid, fast-paced and unpredictable. On the bright side, you might get excellent results and sought-for solutions from your research. This is the classic day for secrets to be revealed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A younger friend might surprise you today. Or you might meet someone who is very different. Discussions will be energetic, original and productive because ideas will fly! In fact, a suggestion from someone might cause you to change your future goals or plans.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Expect a few surprises in discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs today because anything might happen. Someone might say something that surprises you, or you might toss out a big surprise for everyone. Don’t do anything you will regret, and don’t quit your day job.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel plans will be sudden and unpredictable today. You might suddenly have to travel, or schedules might be changed. You might also meet a real character from another country or another culture. You’re full of innovative ideas about politics, philosophy, religion and race.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something unexpected might occur with inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt. To be on the safe side, double check things so that you are not in the dark. Someone might suggest a new arrangement of how something is shared or divided.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today things are happening fast. Your schedule is fast. The tempo of your day is fast. Other people are acting fast and talking fast. (And I’m typing just like I live — fast with lots of mistakes.) Although you’re full of new ideas, be careful about jumping to conclusions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Work-related conversations will be energetic and productive because everyone wants to chip in their own two cents. You will take a hands-on approach to your job today. You might also be eager to try something new (or ancient) that is health-related. It’s an exciting day because you are open to unusual ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are a social butterfly! You want to be in three places at once. Enjoy the company of others, including playful activities with children. You will love sports events, the arts and musical performances. Romantic partners will talk for hours because your mind is revved up with creative, fun filled ideas!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Things at home might be chaotic today because the pace is quick and constantly changing. Many of you are in the midst of redecorating projects. You are also entertaining at home. A family member might drop a bombshell today or say something that shocks everyone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a fast-paced day with a lot of detours. In fact, things are moving so quickly, and you have so many distractions, be careful because there is an accident-prone element — but only because of the distractions and crazy tempo. The good news is you have genius-like ideas!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep an eye on your money today because things are unpredictable. You might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, you should guard your possessions against loss or theft. The encouraging news is that you might have some brilliant moneymaking ideas.