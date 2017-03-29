Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will be serious with all matters pertaining to money, cash flow and finances today. You won’t overlook a thing. Furthermore, you will be conservative and not overestimate or overspend. You might want to save money for a rainy day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a day for serious thinking, which is why you might be a bit more reserved when dealing with others. You’re not being unfriendly; you’re just concerned with issues that require thought and attention. A conversation with someone older will benefit you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is an excellent day for research of any kind because you have the focus, endurance and patience to keep looking for the answers that you seek. Furthermore, you have an excellent eye for detail today. Nothing will escape you! No stone will be unturned.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a good day to seek out the counsel of someone older or more experienced. Either way, someone can help you because they’ve been around the block. You might as well listen because, obviously, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Use all the help you can get.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A discussion with someone in a position of authority (a boss, parent, teacher or police officer) will go well today because people are cautious but they will also be practical and seek out solutions that are common sense. Someone might be impressed with your take on things.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is an excellent day to study because you have the focus and motivation to do so. You won’t overlook details, and you will find it’s easy to keep your mind at work, especially mental work. Serious discussions about politics, religion and race might take place.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re in the right frame of mind for important discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and such. You’ll find it easy to focus on these matters; plus you won’t overlook details. In discussions with others, you will seek out practical solutions. And you will be patient.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your interactions with partners and close friends will probably be a tad serious today. That’s because people are very nose-to-the-grindstone today. They want results and so do you. This is why you will work to organize your environment and also work to get better organized personally.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Lucky you! In all likelihood, you will have a productive day at work because you’re ready to do hands-on activities and do them with purpose and energy. The bottom line is, you want to get the job done. And you want results. And you intend to just this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Discussions with younger people and your own kids will be serious today. People are not interested in frivolous diversions. Furthermore, they’re not going to blow money on silly things. Not today. (This suits you just fine.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will make headway if you tackle home repairs today because you have the energy, endurance and follow-through to keep working and get things done. Family discussions will go well if they focus on serious, practical plans. Listen to an older family member who might have practical advice.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your mind is excellent today! It will pay attention to detail and stay focused on whatever you choose to do. Because of this, you will probably get a lot done. Great day for study, learning something new or working with your hands.