Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions after 9 a.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you see new uses for things you already own. Likewise, you might see a new way to earn money or make money on the side. Basically, you are in a resourceful frame of mind, so trust your moneymaking ideas and new approaches to things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you a more emotional than usual. However this can also bring extra good luck your way. You might have an emotional outburst today. You might also feel jealous. It’s that kind of day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Secrets might come out today. Certainly, you are interested in mysterious information. If you do learn a secret, then you have the ethical question of how to handle it. This is where the Golden Rule applies: Do unto others before they do you. Oops. (I think I got that wrong.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Conversation with a female friend or a member of a group might be emotional today. Someone might react in excess and, yes, this person might be you. The problem is that it’s hard to keep your shirt on when you’re trying to get something off your chest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are highly visible today, especially in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs. (This includes the police.) Be aware of this before you have a hissy fit with anyone or say something you might later regret. Stay chill today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s Friday and you’re ready for something different. You want some adventure or at least a change of scenery. Suggestions: Travel or take a quick trip. If not, be a tourist in your own city. Do something different. Go someplace you’ve never been before.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today you might have an intense discussion with someone about shared property, inheritances or insurance issues. Quite possibly, people feel heated about this debate. Don’t make an enemy today. If things are too touchy, wait for another day for this discussion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today because the Moon is opposite your sign. (This means it is in a sign, Taurus, that is 180 degrees opposite from Scorpio.) For two days every month, the Moon is opposite your sign, and for two days every month, the Moon is in your sign.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are gung-ho to accomplish things and get a lot done at work today or in any task that you set for yourself. However, you are so hell-bent on getting done what you want to get done, you might alienate someone or become emotionally overwrought. Stay cool.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a passionate, sexy, romantic day. You want to have fun with your main squeeze. Flirtations will be intense as well. However, relations with romantic partners as well as relations with kids might also be emotionally dramatic. Don’t let things get out of hand. Patience is your best ally.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you can cocoon at home today, you might want to do so even though it’s Friday. Perhaps you need a rest? Meanwhile, a discussion with a family member, especially a parent, could get out of hand. If you end up with egg on your face, ketchup helps.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will be persuasive in all your discussions with others today because you feel strongly about your ideas and your views. So far so good. However, if you look at someone and see hair blowing back over their ears, you’re coming on too strong. Ya think?