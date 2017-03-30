Georgia Nicols horoscopes for March 30, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions after 6 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This month you are probably giving thought to how you can improve your closest friendships and partnerships. You know this is possible but lately, like today, you want to actually act on this impulse. Perhaps a good start is thinking about how you like to be treated?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an excellent time for you to think about ways to improve your existing job, or alternatively, to think about ways of getting a better job. And for those of you not doing slave labor anymore, think about how you can improve your health. It’s possible!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Among other things, this is your year to experience and enjoy vacations. Take a moment today to think about what you want to do for a vacation. Or what you want to do on your next vacation. Look for ways to express your creative impulses because this will give you pleasure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This entire year is an opportunity for you to somehow create your dream home. (And you know it is.) This week and particularly this day, you might have a strong urge about what you want to do. You might want to renovate or get rid of something to replace it with something better.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a good time for you to get in touch with the power of positive thinking. Your attitude to others, as well as your attitude to yourself, can make all the difference in your daily world and even your future. After all, you are your greatest resource.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Money and cash flow have been a big focus for you lately. Now is the time to think about how you can best use your financial assets so that they help you to make your life run more smoothly. How well are you doing this? Something to think about.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) When things are tough, one works to restore equilibrium. But when things are going well, you have to ask yourself if you are taking advantage of all your opportunities. This is definitely a consideration for you this year while Jupiter is in your sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You cannot deny that what is going on in your inner world affects what’s going on in your outer world. The key is: Do you know what’s going on in your inner world? Hmmm?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You can definitely benefit from your interaction with others, be they friends or groups or both. I am sure you are aware of this. Whatever you receive from others also requires a response, doesn’t it?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is your year to put your name up in lights. Whatever you do, others will respect you. Are you making the most of this opportunity? This only happens a few times in your adult life, and it’s a shame to just let it slide by. Waste not; want not.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Because you can enrich your life through travel and further education and training , make the most of this opportunity this year. Right now is one of the times when it is at a peak. Do you have anything planned? What’s on your agenda?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Because you benefit from the wealth and resources of others this year (including financial institutions), you are blessed. Hopefully, you are using this blessing by asking for what you want and appreciating it. If people are generous to you, they like to be acknowledged. Everyone does.