Georgia Nicols horoscopes for March 31, 2017

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe treasures for yourself. Today in particular, you might find that your interest in the arts, or arts and crafts, is stronger than usual. Of course, this is not surprising because Aries is the artisan of the zodiac. Go do that voodoo that you do so well!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Trust your financial judgment and your moneymaking ideas. However, if you are spending money, please check with the Moon Alert above before you buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, which can heighten your emotional response to others and everything around you. However, the Moon is also dancing beautifully with Venus, which means things are mellow today and you will enjoy schmoozing with everyone!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might want to hide in the tall weeds today because you feel the need for some R&R or a bit of privacy so that you can relax and enjoy some solitude in beautiful surroundings. Not a bad idea because you have been so conspicuous lately.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will enjoy traveling with a friend today or making travel plans for the future. You will also enjoy talking to people from other countries and different cultures because you want to broaden your horizons. In particular, you will be attracted to the art of another culture.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you will be prominent, if even briefly, but it will be a good thing. Quite likely, some of the people who admire you will be in a position of power: bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs, judges and the police. Not too shabby. Take a bow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Do something different today to satisfy your urge to live big. Obviously, travel or seeing some place you’ve never been before will please you. You might want to buy something from another culture or talk to people from a different background because you’re hungry for change!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Discussions about shared property, inheritances, wills, taxes and debt will go well today because you are agreeable and all parties involved will be reasonable and generous to each other. Yup, you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a playful, fun-loving day! In particular, you will enjoy schmoozing with partners and close friends. Meet friends for lunch, coffee break, Happy Hour or dinner, or entertain at home, because you will enjoy the company of others today. And vice versa!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relations with co-workers are particularly pleasant and easygoing today. Be grateful for this. Life is much easier when you can get along with the people you have to see every day. (Have you ever thought about the fact that a cubicle is a padded cell without a door?)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a wonderful party day for Aquarians! Enjoy sports events, social outings, playful activities with children, musical performances, the theater, the arts and, yes, rallies where people sign petitions. Not only is this a pleasant day, it’s a creative day for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Grab a chance to cocoon at home and enjoy the privacy of your own world. At least, for a little while. You crave domestic peace and harmony today. Do something to pamper yourself. What about chocolate-covered cherries? Yum, yum. With champagne.