Moon Alert After 4 a.m. Chicago time we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you were interested in mysterious subjects and hidden knowledge. You will be attracted to secrets and discussions about the occult. (“Houdini, is that you? It’s Mom.”) Explore whatever you can to learn more about the subtle expressions of life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) In discussions with friends or members of groups, you will be very tuned in to the subtleties of everything going on around you. You will be sensitive to whatever is said, which means you will be sympathetic to others because you understand where they are coming from. Granted, there’s an element of confusion in the air.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) When talking to bosses and parents today, you may want to discuss anything that is ideal and perfect. That’s because you are looking on the most hopeful interpretation of how things might be. The ideal. While this can be illuminating in many ways, it can also be confusing to some.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful things and places. Visit museums, art galleries, beautiful shops or pristine parks. Enjoy the creations and discoveries of other cultures — their arts and crafts and their inventions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) When discussing shared property and inheritances today, be careful to protect your own best interests. You are in a very sympathetic, caring frame of mind, which could lead you to give away the farm. Don’t do this. After all, you count, too!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a good day to settle problems with a close friend or partner because you are easily sympathetic and understanding to whatever they have to say. You understand what it’s like to walk a mile in their wedgies. Naturally, this promotes successful two-way communications.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Someone at work might bring their problems to you or might seek your counsel in some way or your advice. Possibly, it’s the other way around and you need to get advice or a sympathetic ear from someone else? If things seem to be confused, don’t push the river. Wait for another day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is romantic, playful day. Romantic partners will feel a “soul partner” connection with each other. However, this idealism might not be based on facts but rather on wishes and hopes for what could be. (It was ever thus.) Just keep this in mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Family discussions will go well today because people are very tuned into each other’s needs and wants. In fact, there’s almost a mystical element present today. Nevertheless, confusion and even deception are also possible. Keep that in mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you are in touch with your muse and your imagination, which is why you can dream up wonderful ideas! However, you might also spend a lot of time daydreaming, lost in wool gathering. No matter. Just relax. “If you believe in fairies clap your hands!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is not the ideal day to make important financial decisions because Mercury and Neptune are in close affinity. This can blur the reality of thing, even though it can heighten a mystical appreciation for certain aspects of life. It’s tricky. Don’t spend too much money today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the Sun and Mercury in your sign, and Mercury is lined up with your ruler Neptune, also in your sign. Yes, it’s a Piscean day! This is why the fillings in your teeth can pick up heavy metal music. Trust your hunches!