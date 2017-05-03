Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will work hard to earn your money today. This is a successful day for you because your ruler Mars is lined up with stern Saturn, and this tempers the fiery energy of Mars and turns it into a steady, disciplined effort. Good news for you. Bravo!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today you will work hard at whatever task is set before you. You won’t be erratic. Quite the opposite. You will work at a steady pace with strength and endurance and you will pay attention to details. (I’m impressed.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Something is taking place behind the scenes with lots of energy and results today. You might be involved in this or you might be watching it. Make sure that something doesn’t steamroller over you today. Be careful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your ability to work with groups and get people to do what you want them to do is excellent today. You will apply an energetic motivation so that others will respond to you as you want them to. Of course, you will set the pace that they will follow. Well done!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today because your ambition is channeled and disciplined. This is why you will achieve much and impress them. Yes, they will see this. Hosannas all round! (It’s nice to get a little appreciation.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will be effective today if you are studying or writing a paper because you won’t stop until it’s done. Likewise, if making travel plans, you won’t overlook details and you will cover every base. You will also do careful research about politics, religion and race. (Gold star for you!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a good day to tackle details regarding inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt or anything with insurance because you have the energy to do this and to do it correctly and carefully. You will cross your t’s and dot your i’s.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A partner or close friend who disagrees with you today might become entrenched in their point of view. They will not waiver. You might as well know this right from the get-go. Ironically, you might be the same! Therefore, you could have an impasse with someone. “Who goes there?”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will work hard and be prodigious in whatever you do, which is why you will get great results for your efforts today. You will work with care and purpose, at a steady pace until the job is done. Your standards will be high and you will overlook nothing. (How admirable.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a strong day for those involved in sports, as well as those who work with children or the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. This is because you have focused energy and you are so disciplined today! That’s what it takes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You can achieve a lot at home today whether you are renovating, redecorating, cleaning or just pushing furniture around. This is because you have lots of energy and endurance, and you will keep working until you achieve what it is you set out to do. No one will stop you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You have enormous drive and energy today, especially in your conversations with others, which is why you will not stop until you get a chance to clearly make your point. It’s a strong day for those of you who write, teach and act.