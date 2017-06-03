Georgia Nicols horoscopes for March 6, 2017

Moon Alert After 7 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You want to be low-profile today because both the Sun and Mercury are hiding in your chart. This means you will deal with behind-the-scenes situations, even secrets. This planetary influence will promote your ability to do research, as well as to discover secrets. Secrets!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A conversation with a friend or a member of a group will be strong and to the point today. You have something to say and you intend to be heard. You might also be involved with younger people. This is a good day to hatch a plan with a group and put forward your ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a strong day for you. Good day for you to start your week. In particular, you are empowered talking to parents, bosses, VIPs and the police, which means they will listen to you. You are convincing and you will speak with conviction. (Where do I sign?)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a good day to make travel plans or explore plans for future education or training. You might also be involved with people from other countries or different cultures. In fact, this is a good day to study or learn something new. (The average person speaks about 4,800 words a day.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s the beginning of the week and you are keen to get on top of red-tape details regarding banking, shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. Yikes! Taxes. It’s that time again! You might also explore ways to improve yourself. (Why not be the best you can be?)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Conversations with partners and close friends will be lively and dynamic today because both the Sun and Mercury are directly opposite your sign. This also means you will attract people to you who really want to talk. Welcome this opportunity to explain things to someone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will take a hands-on approach to things at work today, or to do anything. You might also be involved with younger people. This is a good day for discussions with colleagues and co-workers, especially about practical things that need to get done.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are a playful sign (something many do not know.) Today in particular, you can demonstrate this because you feel playful and prankish. This is why you are attracted to mind games, mental puzzles and fun stuff. Schedule some time to have a few laughs with friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Family discussions will be important today. You might talk to a parent or an older family member because you have concerns about repairs at home or making things run more smoothly. You definitely have ideas that you want to share with others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a busy, fast-paced day! You’re eager to get out there and get stuff done!It’s also a good day to learn something new or take up a new study. Short trips and conversations with others will be on your to-do list. “I’m going places!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Money is on your mind today. (Where is it?) Discussions about earnings, cash flow, your possessions and your assets will take place. You might have excellent moneymaking ideas. You might also research purchasing something — something pricey.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a great day to start a new business venture. You will love to exchange ideas with others because your mind is racing. You will be the person who initiates communications and talks to others to express your point of view. (“Now hear this. Now hear this.”)