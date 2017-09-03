Georgia Nicols horoscopes for March 9, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today, quite likely, something powerful will occur to you privately and in a very subtle way. In fact, it will be easy to miss. It will be an energy that prompts you to clean house in every sense of the word: your health, your environment, your world.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will attract a powerful person to you today who can influence you. In fact, this person might cause you to change your goals for the future. Quite possibly, you are the powerful person who influences someone else? It’s an interesting day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Seize any opportunity that comes your way today to do good or to benefit others as well as yourself. (What better opportunity could one imagine?) Be on the lookout for this because you will, by circumstance or chance, have the power to make changes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might play the role of guru or teacher to someone today, especially in the realm of philosophy, politics, religion or race. If you have the chance to clarify something and promote tolerance and a more informed view of things — grab it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might see how to use the combined wealth of someone’s assets plus your own in a way that is better for the future. You might see ways to reduce debt, and you might see a better approach to how things can be shared more equally and more beneficially for all. Keep your eyes open.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There’s a good chance you will see how to improve your closest relationships and partnerships today. It might be as simple as realizing how much you appreciate someone. It’s so easy to initially criticize. But if that person were gone from your life, all you would do is miss their good qualities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re a powerhouse at work today, which is why you can introduce reforms and improvements to the job and the way things are done. While you’re on this shtick, you might also see ways to improve your health.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) There are many opportunities open to you today because your creative vibes are ignited. Yes, you’re hot! You will also be strong in sports as well as your relationships with kids. Meanwhile, romance might literally change your life. (At least your week.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Look for ways to make improvements where you live, especially improvements to laundry areas, bathrooms, recycling and garbage. You can definitely do this today. Be prepared to tear something down so you can rebuild it in a better way. Alakazam! (Not Pokemon.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Because you have the ability to be persuasive and convincing today, use this power however you want. What do you want to achieve? Do you want to sell something? Do you want to teach, write, act or communicate in a special way? You have the power to reach others today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you might see ways to earn more money or, perhaps, make money on the side. You might also see new uses or applications for something you already own. This is because you are in an amazingly resourceful frame of mind. Swami sees all, knows all, tells nothing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your image. (After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.) Look a little deeper: What can you do to improve your health and well-being?