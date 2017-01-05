Georgia Nicols horoscopes for May 1, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions after 3 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Take it easy today. You might have difficulty talking to a family member, especially a female. For starters, your home routine will be interrupted. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Little domestic spats? Tread carefully! Zip thy lip.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) “It was Monday. It was Monday all day.” (Sigh.) Some Mondays are easy. Some are more challenging. This is definitely one of the more challenging ones. Be careful because it’s a mildly accident-prone day for you, both physical and verbal. Therefore, think before you speak or do anything. Ya think?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are a naturally curious person; however, today you might be obsessed about something. Lighten up. This obsession will only get you in trouble because it puts mental blinders on you. Something to do with your cash flow, finances or something you own is unpredictable. Be careful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You feel restless today because the Moon is in your sign and it is at odds with both Mercury and Uranus. This makes you impulsive, restless and yet stubborn. You might also be super-focused on something and fail to see everything else. Lighten up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Because the Sun is at high noon in your chart, you are conspicuous today, especially in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs. Therefore, don’t do anything silly. The fact is you are distracted and a bit at loose ends. Pull yourself together. Fake it until you make it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A friend might surprise you today. Or your surprise might come from a group? Either way, relations with others are unpredictable, in part because of you and also because of them. Oh yes, everyone is in this formula. Take ownership of it and try to remain mellow and tolerant.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A boss, parent or someone in a position of authority might surprise you at work today. Do not overreact. Do not quit your day job. Remember the power of courtesy. (And also the power of patience, which is the antidote to anger.) Demonstrate your Libra coolness no matter what happens.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Quite likely, travel plans will change or be canceled today. Ditto for matters related to medicine, the law, publishing, the media and higher education. Yikes! Don’t get into a shouting match with anyone. Avoid controversial subjects. Be smart. (Because you are.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Double check all work that pertains to taxes, debt, paying bills or anything to do with shared property because something could go awry. You might have faulty information. Something might have changed since you last checked it. Don’t be caught off guard.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relations with partners and close friends are challenging today because people are obsessed about things and unwilling to compromise. In addition, there’s a hasty confusion that will blur your true objectives today. Don’t get sucked in. Don’t fool yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Things will not flow smoothly at work today. Acknowledge this right off the bat and prepare for it. Give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. Canceled meetings, staff shortages, computer problems — could be anything. Stay chill.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an accident-prone day for your kids or children you work with, so be vigilant. Meanwhile, social events might be canceled or changed, including anything related to the arts, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Demonstrate grace under pressure. Tomorrow is a happier day!