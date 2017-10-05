Georgia Nicols horoscopes for May 10, 2017

Moon Alert Until 4:30 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Full Moon peaks in Scorpio at 4:42 p.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today’s Full Moon might bring financial issues to a head for your sign. These could pertain to your earnings, a major expenditure, or how you deal with the values of others. Be tactful when dealing with inheritances and shared property issues. Don’t draw a line in the sand.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the only Full Moon all year that is opposite your sign is taking place. This affects your closest friendships and partnerships. People might be unwilling to compromise. (Naturally, this does not include you because you’re never stubborn.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Tread carefully at work today because today’s Full Moon could create issues with co-workers or clients. It might even trigger something to do with your health, or issues with a pet might come to a head. Anything can happen during a Full Moon in Scorpio.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a tricky day for friendships and dealing with members of groups because of the Full Moon energy today. During a Full Moon, things come to a head. Male and female energy are in opposition. Don’t be pushy if you are at an impasse with others today. Chill out.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a tricky Full Moon because you will feel pulled between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career and your job. You can’t keep everyone happy. Therefore, you have to make a choice. (Today career cannot be ignored.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be careful because this is an accident-prone day for you due to the Full Moon energy. Guard against distractions and emotional reactionary behavior on the part of others or yourself. If you stay calm and collected, you’ll be just fine.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today’s Full Moon is one of two Full Moons all year that hit you in the pocketbook. You might have disputes with someone about shared property, earnings, possessions or even your salary. In a day or two, things will calm down. Know this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place, which is why you will feel more emotional when dealing with others, especially close friends and partners. Knowing this, stay chill. Do not overreact. You are emotionally powerful and sometimes you scare people, even though you don’t think so.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) People might disagree about issues at work today because of the Full Moon energy. If possible, postpone these disagreements for a few days, because then things will be easily settled. The touchy influence of the Full Moon lasts only 48 hours.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be patient with children today. Likewise, be patient with romantic partners because today’s Full Moon makes everyone a bit over-the-top and emotionally reactionary. If you want to avoid this high drama, just go along with things for today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is not an easy Full Moon for your sign. (Likewise for Leo.) Family issues might come to a head. If so, you must address them. You cannot ignore the demands of your family today or an older family member. This applies to your relations with kids as well. Patience!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t go off half-cocked today because this particular Full Moon could introduce an accident-prone energy for your sign. Take it easy. Go slowly and be mindful of everything you say and do. This way you are protected as well as others.