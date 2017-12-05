Georgia Nicols horoscopes for May 12, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) TGIF!! This is a great Friday to party. Enjoy a long lunch and meet friends for Happy Hour because you feel enthusiastic and eager for good conversation. You will enjoy lively discussions with siblings, neighbors and relatives. Yada, yada, yada.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Whatever you do will boost your earnings or create a situation that improves profits in the future. Work-related travel is likely for many. Think what you can do to create wealth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are bouncing with enthusiasm today because fiery Mars is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter. Use your energy to socialize with others. You’ll be the leader of the pack! People will be attracted to your zesty spirit and will do what you tell them to do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a popular time for you! Others seek your creative advice. Nevertheless, today you are happy to work alone or behind the scenes because some kind of secret project excites you. You might see ways to move closer to getting your dream home this year.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a powerful Friday! You can work hard or party hard or both. Bosses and VIPs are impressed with you; however, friends and groups will also follow your lead. Travel plans appeal, and you might get cozy with someone from another culture or a different country. This is an enthusiastic day for Leos!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your ambition is aroused today because you see ways to boost your income or maybe get a better job. All financial discussions will likely go your way because you can benefit from banks, financial institutions and the wealth and resources of others. Lucky you!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Do whatever you can to expand your boundaries and grab more out of life today. Travel if you can. If you can’t travel, then be a tourist in your own city. Learn something new. Sign up for a course. Treat yourself to any experience that is enlightening and different.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is an excellent day to decide how to divide shared property or deal with an inheritance because you are strong and forthright and yet also fair-minded and generous. You will deal fairly with all parties concerned, and at the same time, not sell yourself short.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is the perfect Friday to get together with others and have a good time. You will particularly enjoy hanging out with partners and close friends. Even your relations with members of the general public will be positive. Not only will you enjoy good times, you will learn something new.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s the end of the week and people are ready to party. Nevertheless, you will be efficient, effective and productive today because you have lots of energy and enthusiasm to do your job. Work-related travel is likely. One reason for your success is you’re thinking big!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a playful day for your sign! Enjoy sports events, fun stuff with children, social outings, the arts and competitive, physical activities. Your ability to schmooze with others is tops and everyone loves you. You will also enjoy entertaining at home. You can’t lose!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your plans to make improvements where you live will go a long way today. Act on your ideas. You might also invite people to your home to help and then party. Keep your eyes open for excellent real estate opportunities today.