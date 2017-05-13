Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions after 9 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Double check all your travel plans today because something might suddenly change. Stay on top of these details for your own survival. Meanwhile, you want to escape from boring routine today. That’s why you need to do something different. Shake it up a little!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Keep an eye on anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances because a minor change could make a big difference today. And this minor change might take place quickly without your knowledge. Don’t be caught in the dark.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a mixed bag. A partner or close friend might do or say something that surprises you. And yet, later in the day, they might do something that shuts you down or discourages you. It’s a crapshoot because you’re just not sure what’s going to happen next. Go slowly.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your work routine might suffer from little glitches and changes today. Computer crashes, power outages and the breakdown of equipment might occur. Staff changes might also make a difference. But you might also see better ways of doing something. Fingers crossed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Children will be an increased responsibility today. However, at some point, something unexpected might occur that might be related to children, sports events, social outings or a romantic relationship. Of course, one never expects the unexpected. It can’t be done. That’s why the unexpected is unexpected.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something unusual might take place at home today. Small appliances might break down or unexpected company might arrive at your door. Unfortunately, this surprise could trigger a stern response from an older family member. Nevertheless, whatever is unexpected was something beyond your control. (That’s your story and you’re sticking to it.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re full of bright ideas today because your mind is racing. However, watch your step and think before you speak because you might do or say something you regret. That’s because this is an accident-prone day. Later in the day, do not be caught up in worry mode. Worry is a habit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might have a clever moneymaking idea today. However, this same stimulating influence might make you lose a possession or even lose cash. Keep your eyes open! (Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today you feel independent and feisty! There’s lots of energy in the air, which makes you feel inventive, imaginative and spontaneous. But your energy will change, and later in the day, you might get serious and somber about something. These are all passing moods.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today swings between feeling excited and amazed about life to suddenly feeling worried and insecure about your future. These are simply mood swings you will experience throughout the day. They are minor changes. And yes, tomorrow will bring even different moods. It was ever thus.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might meet a real character today, probably a female acquaintance. Or perhaps someone you know will do something that surprises you. Later, however, someone older might rain on your parade. Don’t take this personally. Just keep marching to your own drummer.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A boss or a parent might throw you a curveball today or suggest something you did not expect. After you respond to this, later you find they might do something that restricts you or clamps down on something. That’s because authority types will blow hot and cold today. Nothing you can do. Oh well.