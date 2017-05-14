Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn. Happy Mother’s Day to all you moms!

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today people will notice you. In turn, you might be involved with a mother or female authority figure, which is appropriate considering this is Mother’s Day. Just go with the flow and remember the power of courtesy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today you feel an urge to do something different. Ideally you are on the Orient Express meeting new faces and seeing new places. If you can’t travel, you can always explore your own city like a tourist. Try to learn something new and exciting today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You prefer to play it low-key today and work behind the scenes because you feel the need to withdraw from the busy insanity of everything around you. You might set aside time to deal with red-tape matters to get better organized.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. It simply works that way. All you have to do is be accommodating, cooperative, polite and deferential. No biggie.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The Sun is at the top of your chart. This means people notice you, especially bosses and VIPs. Keep this in mind in case you want to create a good impression. (We all want to create a good impression!) You’re also focused on health issues today. Good day to juice.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a playful, fun-loving day for Virgos. Enjoy social occasions, parties, picnics, barbecues, matinees and the theater. You will also enjoy playful activities with children and a romantic date. Anything that gives you a change of scenery will be a welcome gift.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today your attention is focused on home, family and your personal life. Many of you are aware that this is Mother’s Day because there is a focus on a female family member for your sign today. This also means, however, that you will welcome a chance to cocoon and relax at home.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a busy, stimulating day! You want meaningful conversations with others, not just superficial chitchat about the weather. You want to know what others think about important things. Meanwhile, if you can, squeeze in a nap because you need more rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be patient with partners and close friends who seem to be annoying now. (And they are.) Today your focus is on money and possessions and, at another level, on your value system. You’re thinking about what really matters. It’s quite appropriate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the Moon is in your sign, which can make you more emotional than usual. The placement of the Sun makes you want to play, relax and enjoy a vacation or a fun sports event. You will also enjoy entertaining at home now, especially because you’ve been redecorating.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will seek out a quiet, restful day today if you can arrange this for yourself. Ideally, you will enjoy your own solitude. You will also enjoy a relaxing at home among familiar surroundings. Fortunately, there’s a part of you that wants to play and engage in sports. But that’s only a small part.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Conversation with a female friend will be meaningful for you today. You might even want to share your ideas for the future to get some feedback. This is a fast-paced time for you now, because of the chaos and insanity going on at home. It will be good when all that settles. Gasp.