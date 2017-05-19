Georgia Nicols horoscopes for May 19, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is the classic day for overindulgence. Oh yes, we’re talking seconds on desserts with extra whipped cream. But beware going overboard eating food and sweets. Likewise, beware spending too much money on irresistible goodies.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Taurus people love good food, good wine, good sex and a nice place to live. Today you want to indulge in all your creature comforts. It’s the perfect day for a massage followed by a bit of good food and drink.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will enjoy hanging out with friends today because you want to have a good time! You want to schmooze; you want to party; you want to break bread with people who are interesting. All group interactions will be pleasant today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You make a great impression on bosses and VIPs today, and they look good in your eyes as well. Because this is a lovefest, be careful you don’t agree to something that later you might regret. Don’t volunteer for something that looks too ambitious. Be smart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might spend money on big travel plans today because you’re thinking big! You want to do everything in a big way – anything to do with publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education. You want to run away and join the circus!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you have to divide an inheritance today or share something with someone, be prudent and mindful because you might be tempted to give away the farm. Of course, someone might be generous to you, as well. Just don’t go overboard today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a great day to schmooze with others because you feel warm and friendly to everyone. Enjoy interactions with everyone but don’t pick up the tab for the whole gang because later, when you have to pay your credit card bill, you will wince. Pull in a little and be sensible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s easy to get along with co-workers and clients today because everyone is in an upbeat mood. People are mutually generous with each other. This is such a feel-good day that you can’t go wrong. But don’t take on too big a job in a moment of optimism.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be careful today. This is the classic day to party too hard: eat too much, drink too much and try to do everything. Pull in your reins a little. Yes, you can enjoy yourself, but you can also keep things in perspective. On the other hand, Mae West said, “Too much of a good thing is wonderful!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is the perfect day to entertain at home because you will be a generous host and everyone will have a great time. If you are exploring real estate deals, be very careful today because you might be suckered into paying too much.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Everything is hugs and kisses today with everyone you meet because you feel warm and friendly. “Hello world!” If you are in sales and marketing, you will be particularly skilled. However, if you are shopping, beware spending too much money.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a wonderful day in some ways for financial dealings. The only problem is that excess is the tone of this day. Therefore, whatever you do, you might go overboard or pay too much or overestimate something. Likewise, you can’t resist buying beautiful baubles!