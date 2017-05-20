Moon Alert Until 10:30 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) During the next few weeks, your daily pace will accelerate because you will face a jam-packed schedule full of short trips, errands, increased reading and writing plus talking to everyone. (Gasp!) Don’t resist this. Pop your vitamins and go with the flow!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your focus will definitely turn to money, earnings, financial matters and taking care of the things that you own in the next month. Actually, you’ll be very comfortable with this because you are the financial wizard of the zodiac. Ka-ching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the Sun enters your sign, where it will stay for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. During this time, it’s your obligation to put yourself first. Do your thing. After all, it’s all about you, dear Gemini.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) For the next four weeks, you have a lovely window of time to begin to strategize and plan what you want for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday). Ideas? Write down some goals with deadlines to help you have a productive, enjoyable year.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your popularity rating will increase in the next four weeks because everyone wants to see your face. You might be in competition with someone. Many of you will be caught up in physical sports and fun activities. Take advantage of this window of time to enjoy good times with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) For the next four weeks, the Sun will be at the top of your chart acting like a spotlight on you. Take note: This light is flattering! You will look fabulous in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs. (Obviously, this is a great opportunity to use to your advantage.) Make your pitch!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Travel and do anything to expand your horizons in the next four weeks because you want to be stimulated by new scenery and interesting information. You want to broaden your horizons! Enjoy talking to people from other cultures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will feel quite intense during the next four weeks because your passion will be deeper and fuller in everything that you do — including sex. However, you might also find yourself disputing shared property and inheritances. Hmmm.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The Sun will be opposite your sign for the next four weeks, which means you will need more rest because your energy will be flagging somewhat. Respect your need for this and go to bed. Focus on how you can improve your closest relationships.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will be gung-ho to get better organized at home and at work in the next four weeks. In fact, you also want to improve your health. Yes, you want it all — the whole enchilada! And why not? Summer is upon us and your bathing suit awaits. Aagghhh!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Lucky you! The next four weeks are all about fun, play, parties, sports events, the arts and enjoyable activities with children. Romance will flourish. Lucky Aquarians will be off on vacation. This is the best time of year for you to have fun and good times!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Home, family and your private life will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. Expect to put out a lot of energy with renovations, visiting guests and possible family disputes. You might have to be the family arbitrator. Oh well, go do that voodoo that you do so well.