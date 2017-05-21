Moon Alert After 5:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) I once knew an Aries friend in Cicero who liked to use the word copacetic. Today is that kinda day. Everything is copacetic. The Moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with the Sun. You wanted more?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a feel-good day for your sign. In particular, you will be interested in financial matters, earnings and cash flow. You might want to shop or do some financial deals because you are aggressive about earning now as well as spending it. Ka-ching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a strong day for you because the Sun is in your sign dancing nicely with the Moon. This means all your dealings with others will be favorable. In particular, you will enjoy hanging out with friends and getting into groups, clubs and organizations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) For some reason, personal information about your private life might be public today, especially in the eyes of authority figures — bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. (We all have secrets.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will enjoy schmoozing with others today, especially if you can meet people from different countries and unusual backgrounds. Basically, you want to learn something today and you want to be stimulated. No bores allowed! (If only.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are highly visible now because the sun is at the top of your chart. Furthermore, with Mars at the top of your chart as well, your ambition is aroused. Today you might want to discuss shared property and the details of inheritances and other financial matters. Things will go well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Because the Moon today is opposite your sign, you have to be accommodating and go more than halfway when dealing with others. This is small potatoes for you because you are naturally diplomatic and charming. Enjoy your day. Make travel plans if you can.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It will please you to do something today to get better organized both at home at work. You are a powerful sign, and you are well organized by nature. Therefore, when you make an effort to catch up to get on top of your scene, feel pleased. And you will and you should be.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a social, playful, fun-loving day! Enjoy sports events, the arts, parties, fun activities with children and romantic rendezvous. Do set aside time for fun and pleasure because this is a lighthearted day. Why miss having a good time? Life is short — and fat.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might want to cocoon at home today. Pour over the newspaper and have a second coffee. Relax in your robe and savor the good life. You’ve been redecorating and tweaking your digs lately, which is why it’s nice to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s easy to be charming and sociable with everyone today, which is why this is the perfect day to schmooze with friends, siblings and neighbors. This is also a good day for those of you who sell, write, teach, market or act because you are so articulate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Financial matters will go well today, which is why this is a good day for business and commerce. You might have excellent moneymaking ideas. You might also see ways to make money at home or, conversely, you might also want to buy something beautiful for where you live. Either way.