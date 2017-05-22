Georgia Nicols horoscopes for May 22, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a mixed bag. On one hand, the Moon is in your sign, which gives you an advantage over other signs. This is good. It is lined up with Venus, which is great for romance, social occasions and just “feeling great.” But the Moon is at odds with Pluto in the middle of the day, and this is too intense! Oops.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A lot is going on behind the scenes from your POV. Nevertheless, with Mercury in your sign, you’re ready to talk. In fact, you’re keen to enlighten others about anything. Something secret or behind the scenes will definitely excite you today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a powerful time with both the Sun and Mars in your sign. (Strong way to start your week.) Nevertheless, you might have to defend your support for a friend, especially a female. Perhaps someone resents this? Tread carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s a curious way to start your week because in one sense, you are “hidden,” and yet, in another way, you are conspicuous. Yes, it’s confusing. Avoid a public argument or being over the top about something today. Play your cards close to your heaving bosom.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel for pleasure totally appeals today. In fact, you are keen to learn something new because you want to explore ideas, places and new contacts. Do avoid controversial topics because tense confrontations might erupt. Who needs this? Not you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The Sun is at the top of your chart and will remain there for the next few weeks. This makes you look good in the eyes of others, so you can use this to your advantage. (Yes!) Today squabbles about shared property, taxes and inheritances might occur. But you win.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Go gently in discussions with others today because although they will be pleasant and sociable, at some point they might go off the rails and turn into an emotional argument. This will catch you off guard, which means you have to be emotionally disciplined and on your game. You can do this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) People are supportive at work today. This is nice. Nevertheless, equipment breakdowns and problems with machinery could trigger arguments or emotional discussions. Perhaps these are reactions to your efforts to introduce reforms?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s Monday, and this is a pleasant, social day. The arts, the entertainment world and sports all appeal. Enjoy schmoozing with others. However, do take note: You might have difficulties with a romantic partner or one of your kids, mid-day. Stay chill.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Although you are keen to work hard right now, this is a pleasant day to hang out at home. In fact, you might want to entertain at home or dabble in redecorating projects. Avoid confrontation with a female relative midday. Don’t even go there.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a playful month! Lucky Aquarians are on vacation. In one way, your relations with others are cozy and warm today; nevertheless, midday an argument might erupt, especially with a sibling, relative or neighbor. Just be cool and don’t get sucked in.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Money issues might come to a head today. Fortunately, they will be a brief but intense! Aside from that, this is a good day for business and commerce. Remember to focus your energy on home and family because this is the area that really needs your attention.