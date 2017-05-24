Georgia Nicols horoscopes for May 24, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions after 2 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you will give serious thought to how you can boost your income, get a better paying job or make money on the side. Likewise, you might be totally focused on how to improve something you own, or maintain or take care of it. Make note of the Moon Alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The Moon is still in your sign today but now it is empowered by Pluto. This energizes you and makes you slightly obsessed about an idea or something that you’re doing. This is why you will be effective in what you want to achieve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your ability to do research today is excellent. You will ferret out details and secrets in a way that surprises you. And you will be tenacious! You’ll be like a dog with a bone. Fortunately, Mars in your sign will keep your energy focused .

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A conversation with a female acquaintance will be memorable today, to put it mildly. This could take place within a group or on a one-to-one basis. It might pertain to goals or how to improve your relations with someone. Possibly, you will attract someone powerful to you today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your interactions with bosses, parents and VIPs today will be intense and to the point. They will know you mean business. But of course, this intensity will go both ways. The thrust of what you want to achieve today is improvement. You want to find a way to build a better mousetrap.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be careful in discussions with others today if you are involved with controversial subjects like politics, religion and race, because people will be intense — even obsessed — about their ideas and points of view. Knowing this, tread carefully.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Discussions about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance will be intense today. People will not back down. They will take a stance and hold onto it. You will do likewise. Obviously, an impasse is likely if someone is not willing to work with the other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your interactions with others today will be powerful because the Moon is directly opposite your sign dancing with your ruler Pluto. This is the real deal! Someone might make demands that are challenging for you. Or perhaps it will be vice versa? Be careful. Be reasonable.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Do whatever you can to introduce reforms and make improvements to your job today because this will please you. In fact, you are so motivated by this impulse, you will even want to improve your own health. (Ah yes, there’s always room for improvement.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Romance will be passionate today, almost unreasonably so. If jealousy arises or any other strong emotion, people will cling to it like they are obsessed. You will feel this also. Alternatively, issues with children might be emotionally loaded. Stay chill.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A discussion with a female family member will be intense and focused today; however, if the topic of discussion is about making improvements to the family or your home, this is most ideal. You’re in a frame of mind to look for ways to make things better.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) All your discussions with others will be powerful and persuasive today, which is why this is a strong day for those of you who write, sell, market, teach or act. You want others to grasp what you really mean. Fortunately, you’re ready to tell it like it is.