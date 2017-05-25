Georgia Nicols horoscopes for May 25, 2017

Moon Alert After 7:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Each New Moon is a chance to make resolutions. Today’s New Moon is the best day all year to think about your style of communicating with others. Are you a clear communicator? Do you listen when others are speaking, or are you just waiting for your turn to speak?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an important New Moon because it’s the best day of the year to think about money, cash flow, assets and possessions. Are you pleased with how you handle these areas? What can you do better? Do you respect and take care of what you own?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the only New Moon all year in your sign is taking place. This is the ideal day to take a realistic look in the mirror to see how you can improve your appearance. How can you create a better impression on your world? First impressions count!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today’s New Moon is tricky for your sign because it occurs in a hidden part of your chart. Since every New Moon is a chance to make resolutions, today you can ask yourself what it is that guides your behavior. What do you believe in?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Friendships are important to everyone. Studies indicate that friendships actually improve your health. Today’s New Moon urges you to consider the value of friends in your life. Do your friends enhance your life for the better? What kind of friend are you to others?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the only New Moon all year that occurs at the top of your chart is taking place. This means it’s the perfect day to think about the general direction your life is going. Are you headed where you want to go? Where do you want to go?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Because each New Moon is an opportunity to make resolutions, the questions you have to ask yourself today are: What further education or training can I get to enrich my life? Where should I travel for pleasure or fulfillment?”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is perhaps the best day of the year to ask yourself how you can reduce your debt and get in a better position with respect to taxes, inheritances and such. Are you happy with the relationship you have with others regarding shared property? Hmmm?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the only New Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place. Since each New Moon is an opportunity to make resolutions and set intentions, today you have to ask yourself what you can do to improve your closest friendships and partnerships. Ideas?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) How can you improve your job, the way you do your job or even your attitude to your job? These are the perfect questions to ask yourself today when the New Moon is occurring. Likewise, what can you do to improve your health? (We can all do something health-wise.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When we are children, we express our creativity spontaneously. We sing, we dance, we draw, we get play. What happens when we get older? Why do we stop? What can you do to get in touch with your creative urges? Think about it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today’s New Moon is your opportunity — in fact, the best day of the year — to think about how you can improve your family dynamic, and also to think about how you can improve your home and where you live. These are important areas in your life!