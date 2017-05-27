Moon Alert After 6:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Life continues to go at a busy pace for you right now because you’re eager to talk to others and enlighten them about your ideas. This is good! Nevertheless, today home and family will draw your attention, particularly a female relative.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Money, cash flow and your earnings continue to be your strong focus right now. However, a conversation with a sibling, relative or neighbor is significant. You might also need to write, study or read something important.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) With both the Sun and your ruler Mercury in your sign, you are running the show! You are out there with your colors flying! Today, however, your focus is on finances, cash flow, earnings and possibly major purchases. Money, money, money!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which will heighten your emotional response to others. Lately, you have been more low-key than usual because you prefer to work alone or behind the scenes. (Plus this continues to be the time for you to set goals for your new year ahead — birthday to birthday.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re popular right now! In fact, many of you are involved in a competition (perhaps physical) or you are up against someone else for some reason. Today, however, you might want to pull in your reins a bit and catch your breath. Good day to regroup.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Just a reminder that with the Sun shining a flattering spotlight on you at this time, people in authority think you are great, which means this is your time to advance your agenda. Today a conversation with a female acquaintance will be significant.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Travel anywhere will appeal to you because you are hungry for a change of scenery. You want adventure, you want beautiful rooms, excellent service, great restaurants and stimulating conversation! (At least a beer with a friend.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Change your routine. Do something different today. Shake it up a little to satisfy your urge for a few thrills. Who wants to stand around getting dusty? Not you. Of course, disputes about shared property and inheritances are still likely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Because fiery Mars is opposite your sign at this time, you have to be patient with close friends and partners. It just means you have to watch your knee-jerk reaction and your tendency to be blunt. Yes, you. You are endearing, breezy, fun-loving and blunt.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the Moon is directly opposite your sign, which means you have to be more accommodating with others. This simply requires a bit of grace, patience and style. Because you are aware of the impression you create on others, you can do this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a wonderful, playful time for Aquarians. In fact, many of you are on vacation. Today, however, you will be pleased if you set aside some time to get better organized. Get rid of some stuff you don’t need. Pull your act together. You’ll love yourself for whatever you do — and every little bit helps.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Even though you are super focused on home, family and your private life, today you want to play! Sports events, the arts, musical performances, playful activities with children and romantic diversions will all tempt you to go out and have fun! And why not? Life is short — and fat.