Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Think twice before you make any important purchases today or financial decisions because you might be influenced or confused by wishful thinking. Yes, wishful thinking is a wonderful thing; however, it’s tricky when it comes to spending money, isn’t it?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today your sensitivity to others is strong because your antenna are really picking up signals. (In fact, you might be able to get acid rock through your mercury fillings.) This is why you feel a bit dreamy today. It’s also why you feel sympathetic to someone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your Spidey sense is really working today, which is why you might second-guess others and almost anticipate what they want or what they are thinking. You might also be more willing to put the wants and needs of others before your own. This is noble.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A conversation with a friend will be mutually sympathetic today, which is why this is a good day to get together with someone to discuss their problems or perhaps confide some of your own concerns? Either way, people are willing to listen today. Including you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Discussions with bosses and people in authority are interesting today because they might take a personal turn. The lines between authority and your personal business might be blurred. You might be surprised to find out that an authority figure really cares.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful places like museums, art galleries, parks and gorgeous, architectural buildings. You will also enjoy profound discussions about philosophy, religion and heady subjects. Yeah!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will be more than generous if you have to decide how to share something or divide an inheritance today because you feel sympathetic to others, especially if they are less fortunate than you. On the other hand, don’t give away the farm.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a good day for an important discussion with partners and close friends because there will be a mutual give-and-take and a genuine concern for each other’s welfare and interests. Basically, people are sympathetic today and willing to listen to each other with genuine interest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might not feel like working too hard today. If so, find a good excuse to just kick back and relax. Nevertheless, avoid heated discussions midday about shared property, possessions, taxes, debt and inheritances. This danger period is brief but lurking.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today is a bit of a mixed bag. On the whole, it’s a pleasant, easygoing day. You want others to have a good time and, of course, you want to have a good time too! Just be careful about an intense, heated exchange with a partner or close friend at some point midday. Try to sidestep this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Family discussions will go well today because people are mutually sympathetic. This is the kind of day where it’s easy to imagine what it’s like to walk a mile in someone else’s wedgies. Nevertheless, someone might be upset about the division of labor or doing too much work.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will spend a lot of time daydreaming today because Mercury is dancing with your ruler Neptune. Just accept this and go with the flow. We all have days when it’s fun to be lost in fantasy. They generate conversations that are like two ships who pass out in the night.