Georgia Nicols horoscopes for May 3, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business until 11 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a tricky day for finances and business. In one way, it’s positive. In fact, you might pull off a dream deal. But in another way, you could kid yourself because something might look better than it really is. Just be careful. If your head is in the clouds, keep your feet on the ground.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You feel sympathetic and warmhearted to everyone that you meet today. And in a way, they feel the same toward you. That’s because on the whole, people feel kindhearted today. If you get a chance to help someone, you will feel rewarded and satisfied.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you will put the interests of others before your own because it seems to be the right thing to do. Naturally, this will make you feel good too, because one always feels more self-respect by taking the high road. Don’t worry. With Mars in your sign now, you’re not a wuss. Far from it!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will help a friend today if you have an opportunity to do so. You will also find it rewarding to be involved in a charitable organization or any effort to help those who are less fortunate than you. If pondering your goals today, you will think about cherished dreams that you hope to achieve.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you are in a position of power or you have any clout, you might use your influence to help someone because you feel sympathetic today. And it’s genuine. Or possibly, someone in a position of authority will help you? Either way, you will be able to do some good today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful places like pristine parks, gorgeous architecture, museums or art galleries. Profound discussions will also inspire you. An interesting day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you have to make a decision about an inheritance or something related to shared property, you will be more than generous today because your idealism is aroused. Just remember: Good business is mutually beneficial. Don’t shortchange yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A conversation with a partner or close friend will be pleasant and mutually supportive today. Enjoy talking to anyone, especially if you want their help. This is a good day to explore new partnerships because people are receptive and friendly today. “Come on in! The water’s fine.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Things will go well at work today because it’s easy for people to get along. In fact, it’s more than easy; people feel downright friendly! This same warm attitude will permeate all your dealings with health-related issues as well as dealing with pets.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Romance is cozy today. You’ll be like two spoons in a drawer. Likewise, relations with children will be tenderhearted and gentle. Meanwhile, many of you will be artistically inspired with wonderful, imaginative ideas. Good day for a date or any social diversion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Family discussions will be successful today because people will listen to each other and wish for the best for each other (just as it should be). That’s because it’s easy to feel sympathy for others today. If shopping for your home, you might go overboard on luxurious items.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your imagination is aroused today, which is why you will spend time daydreaming or being lost in your own fantasy world. However, you might also dream up clever, inspirational ideas! Who knows? (The Shadow knows.)