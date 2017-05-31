Georgia Nicols horoscopes for May 31, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a good day for research into finances, possessions and assets. You will be convincing in these discussions. You might spend money secretly or perhaps on items related to bathrooms, jewelry, garbage and recycling. (Strange but true.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Communications with others will be powerful and persuasive today. You want to get to the real truth of something. Likewise, you will sense the subtext of something if someone tries to cover something up or mislead you. You won’t be fooled.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your ability to research anything today is fantastic. You’ll be like a dog with a bone and you won’t stop until you find what you’re looking for. However, the converse is true. You might want to cover up something. If so, you will also be successful. (Sneaky!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A conversation with a friend will be powerful today. You might obsess about something. Quite likely, you will attract someone to you who is powerful and persuasive. On the upside, if you have to influence a group, people will listen.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you talk to a parent or your boss today, it will be memorable. Everyone will be serious and focused. Probably, someone will try to convince the other person of something. This discussion will try to get at the truth of something.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) To make life easier today, avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race because they will be over the top, in your face and intense. People will be obsessed. Of course, this might appeal to you. (Whatever floats your boat.) Forewarned is forearmed.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you want to get to the bottom of something today, especially related to red-tape details like taxes, debt, shared property, credit cards, inheritances and insurance, this is the day. You are in an investigative frame of mind and you want the goods — the straight goods. “Just the facts, ma’am.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your exchange with a partner or close friend will be intense today. One of you is determined to get to the bottom of something because you want the truth. We’re not talking lighthearted chitchat. Get ready for the hot seat because you will either be on it or talk to it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You can get a lot done at work today because you are strong, purposeful and focused plus you have the ability to influence others to follow your lead. Yes, we’re talking the stuff of superheroes. (I like my superheroes in 3-D.) Keep working for the results you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Romantic discussions are intense today, especially if jealousy is involved. Nothing will be glossed over or hidden. Secrets will come out. In fact, someone might get the third degree, and that someone might be you. (“I confess! The plans are in the kitchen in a can of Haggis.”) Fun mysteries will appeal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A family discussion will be intense today. Someone wants to get to the bottom of something. Perhaps they want to know the real cost of something or who is doing what or how something is going to be done. Or perhaps: “Who did this?”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You have the mind of a sleuth today. In discussions with others, you will come on strong and will want facts. Furthermore, in all your interactions, you will see the hidden meaning of things as if you had X-ray vision. No one will fool you. (“I see dead people.”)