Georgia Nicols horoscopes for May 4, 2017

Moon Alert After 5 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) With the weekend looming, you suddenly want to get organized. You want to be on top of your scene and, in addition, you’re on a health kick. Yes, you want it all! “Gentleman — start your engines.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The weekend is within your grasp and you want to party! Enjoy a fun lunch with friends or Happy Hour with the gang. Sports events, playful activities with children, the arts and flirtations are on your To-Do list today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Home and family are your focus today and tomorrow. You want to pull things together so you have a warm feeling in your tummy about everything. Discussions with a female relative, perhaps Mom, will be significant. Get some physical exercise because Mars is in your sign.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a busy Thursday. Accept this and get with the program. Short trips, errands, discussions with everyone will keep you hopping. Someone wants advice about how to make something look better. And if you tell them, you will look better. (Never miss a chance to promote yourself.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is good day for business and commerce because you are focused on financial matters. People in authority will listen to you because you look great to bosses right now. Some of you are making travel plans for the future. Once again, people will listen to you. Go for baroque!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The Moon is in your sign today, which can be empowering in a minor way. It can certainly bring you a bit of extra good luck. However, it can also make you more emotional than usual. This is why you might be more reactionary to whatever happens around you. It will also be in your sign tomorrow and Saturday morning.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a good day to do research, work behind the scenes or enjoy your solitude, especially in gracious surroundings with something delicious to nibble. Preferably served by someone polite and attractive. Nevertheless, you want to socialize with friends and partners. Cheers!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) An encounter with a female acquaintance might be significant today. This person might remind you of a dream you hope to achieve. This is a good time to think about what is possible in your future because by the end of this year, lucky Jupiter will be in your sign for the first time since 2006. Good fortune!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The Moon right now is at the top of your chart, and it will stay there until midday Saturday. This means you will display sensitivity to others, which will inspire their respect and affection. Nice!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do something different today because you need to get outta Dodge. You want a change of scenery and some fun excitement. At the very least, you want to expand your mind with new knowledge and stimulating, intellectual frontiers. What is the square root of pi?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is the classic day for a discussion about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or insurance. Whatever transpires, you will be focused. In particular, you are concerned with home issues and, possibly, where the money will come from for plans that you have.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today and tomorrow the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to accommodate and compromise somewhat with others. This happens for two days every month. Just go with the flow and be your charming self.