Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a wonderful day to schmooze with everyone — friends, partners and members of the general public. You will be an energetic communicator — keen to talk to everyone. And you will be convincing! “It slices! Its dices! It cuts through shoe leather!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with work colleagues are excellent today. Couldn’t be better. You’re keen to work hard to make money. Meanwhile, everyone will be friendly and supportive. Likewise, you feel healthy and vigorous today. Furthermore, you feel encouraged about your health. And perhaps a pet?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a vigorous, ambitious, energetic, competitive day! It’s curious because in one way, you feel private and a tiny bit withdrawn. Nevertheless, sports and fun occasions will attract you and you will have fun! Enjoy playful times with children as well as the arts and all social occasions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Invite the gang over for good food and drink because today is a great day to entertain at home! You have the energy to do it up right, plus others will be friendly, grateful and helpful. This is also a good day to explore real estate opportunities or renovation ideas.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are in a marvelous mood to socialize with others today, which is why you will be glad you made the effort to see siblings, relatives, neighbors and friends. A competitive event will particularly intrigue you. People notice you now and you don’t mind because you are happy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Business and finance are favored today. And you’re ready to do business because your ambition is aroused. Go after what you want. Make your pitch to the boss. Think of ways to make more money on your job or perhaps money on the side. Ka-ching!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a wonderful day for you because the Moon is in your sign lined up with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. Furthermore, the Moon is dancing beautifully with fiery Mars. This means you have energy, enthusiasm and ideas about how to expand your world both practically and financially. Like wow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Even though you are low energy, you will enjoy today. Something going on behind the scenes, perhaps a secret, makes you excited? Certainly, favorable situations at work bless you now. Your focus is on partnerships and close friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a great day to enjoy the company of others, especially in groups. Sports events will appeal. Romantic outings and playful times with children will be fun. A partner or close friend will definitely energize you. Don’t be too competitive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You look great in the eyes of others today, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. They see you as a successful winner and also someone who is generous and warmhearted. Enjoy any activity you choose to pursue today because you’re in the mood to have fun!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Travel plans look exciting. You’re not afraid to think big today! Anything to do with sports, playful activities with children, the arts, vacations and fun times will be tops on your menu today. Good day to entertain at home. It all feels good!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re pumped with enthusiasm for life now even though your home scene is a bit chaotic. Many of you see ways to boost your earnings. Likewise, you will receive gifts and financial assistance from others at this time. This is a lovely day — enjoy! This is also a positive day for those of you who write, sell, teach and act.