Georgia Nicols horoscopes for May 9, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re in a resourceful mind today! This is why you will see ways to earn money with a better paying job or making money on the side. You might even see a new uses for something that you already own. Clever you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is the day to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the impression you create on your world. After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. That’s why first impressions count!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You have a strong energy now because fiery Mars is in your sign. Today, however, something going on behind the scenes that others might not be aware of could bring a shift into your life. It might be subtle. It could be your willingness to accept something you cannot change.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will attract powerful people to you today. Likewise, your exchange with a friend or a member of a group might be powerful. Whatever happens, your interactions with others will ultimately change your future goals in some way. And it will be a change for the better.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a powerful and successful day to deal with bosses, parents and VIPs. They will view you as charismatic and magnetic, which you are. Whatever happens, your relations with authority figures will improve today because either you are more confident or they see you in a better light. Either way — you win!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Discussions about politics or philosophy or anything to do with religion or race will be powerful today. In fact, these discussions might bring about a change either in your attitude, the attitude of others or possibly even the law.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) People are in a resourceful frame of mind today, and this includes you. What you might see is a better approach to how you handle debt or how you deal with shared property or an inheritance. Discussions with powerful people are likely.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your interactions with others today will be intense and powerful but ultimately positive. Basically, whatever happens, people want to achieve a superior result. They want to improve things. Keep an open mind and see where these discussions lead — because hey, you never know. Right?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might see ways that you can improve your health today. Likewise, you will see ways that you can improve your job or your approach to your job. And while you’re in this frame of mind, many of you will also see a better approach to dealing with pets.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your exchanges with kids will be intense and powerful today; however, the upshot of it all is that you might see a way to help children or train them or teach them in a better, easier way. Certainly, your desire to improve things is strong. Likewise, romantic relationships will be intense.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Look around you today to see how you can make improvements where you live. You might even see new uses for something that you already own. Also, your exchange with a family member could be quite intense but ultimately for the best. Take the high road.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your exchanges with others are intense and to the point today. Today you quickly see the subtext of things, which is also why you can spot a phony a mile away. Nobody can pull the wool over your eyes today!