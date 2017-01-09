Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Take it easy because at some point today, you might feel really riled up about something. Do not blow off steam when talking to parents and bosses. Definitely not cool.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race because they are just too hot to handle today. Someone might overreact — and it could be you. That’s because today people have strong feelings about everything! Therefore, take it easy. Be smart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might be unhappy about how something is divided today or about a discussion about an inheritance or shared property. Naturally, you have strong feelings but maybe your hands are tied? Do what you can do but don’t overreact. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Avoid arguments and intense discussions with partners and close friends today because you might regret them later. Remember your objective. You want to stay on good terms with those who are closest to you — obviously. Therefore, avoid the nasties.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You have strong opinions today about hygiene, health and possibly how to improve your job or make something better. And you might be right in everything that you say — but if someone disagrees, now you have a fight on your hands. (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a dicey day for romance because lovers’ spats might break out. Not good. Likewise, relations with kids might be difficult because someone might have a hissy fit or a meltdown. Just remember who the adult is. Be patient, calm and understanding. Got it?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Avoid domestic discussions today because they will get messy. People are intense and emotional today and ready to let it all hang out. The truth is people are just obsessed. Rise above this. Be reasonable and mature. Don’t get caught up in the drama of others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are forceful today in all your communications with others because you are very intent about what you want. Obsessed might be a better word. This means you are coming on like gangbusters. But for what purpose? Don’t alienate relatives and friends. Lighten up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) People are never casual about money. They pretend to be. The truth is people are more private and more intense about money than they are about sex. Today some kind of financial discussions might get heavy. Keep things light.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s hard to keep your shirt on if you have to get something off your chest. Today you are in this conundrum. And if you’re trying to do either one, you can’t win. Just let this excitement slide by. Stay calm and stay clean. Put yourself first.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Something going on behind the scenes might bother you today. Quite possibly, somebody will dig up some secrets that you wished were better left buried. Oh well. There is nothing much you can do except ignore it. Don’t give this fire any more fuel.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) An interaction with a friend or a member of a group will be intense today because you both want something and you might clash. Look for a win-win solution. Try to see where you share an objective because at some point, this has to be the case.