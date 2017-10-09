Moon Alert Until 7:45 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you might see ways to improve your earnings. If shopping, you will be pleased with what you buy. However, shop earlier in the day rather than later. (See the Moon Alert above.) You will enjoy a nice balance between work and play today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The Moon is in your sign today, which gives you a slight edge over all the other signs. This means this is the perfect day to ask the universe for a favor. However, you might feel emotionally excited because that happens when the Moon is in your sign, which occurs two days every month.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Use today to hide at home because you need a breather. In part, this is because there’s a lot of increased activity at home, and also, in about a week you will be out there flying your colors having fun! Use this time to get performance-ready.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a busy, fast-paced day! Short trips and conversations with everyone plus an ambitious to-do list have you hopping! Today you will enjoy exchanges with siblings, neighbors and relatives. (Good day for writers.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Not only do people notice you, but bosses and people in power might also be talking about you. Financial discussions are important. This is also a great time to buy wardrobe treasures because you will like what you see in the mirror.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re full of strong energy with both the Sun and Mars in your sign, and today in particular, you want to get away and do something different! Why not travel or explore your own backyard? Learn something new. Do something stimulating!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You prefer to take a backseat lately, including today. Nevertheless, you will enjoy schmoozing with creative, artistic people. Discussions about shared property or how to raise funds or money might take place today. Younger people are in your life again.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Enjoy interacting with others today. You will like to see friends as well as groups. You might even want to discuss future goals. Meanwhile, people in authority are impressed with you, perhaps even to the extent that a flirtation with a boss might take place. Hmmm.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a strong, powerful time because the Sun is at the top of your chart. This means you look great in the eyes of bosses and VIPs. Obviously, you should use this to your advantage and go after what you want. Today you want to be efficient and productive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Try to grab a mini-vacation or a short trip out of town. You want to have fun and you want to do something that’s different! The irony is you don’t have to go very far to feel an exciting change in your daily world.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Discussions about shared property, debt or support from another source might be significant today, especially with a female relative. Relations with partners and close friends are positive, which is nice. In fact, your sex drive is amped right now. (But you know this.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a great day to schmooze with others be they strangers or relatives, because you feel social, warm and outgoing. However, remember to be patient with partners and close friends while Mars is opposite your sign. (This lasts until mid October.) Oy vey.