Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are an artisan and today you see how to use your creative abilities in a practical way. This might happen in the hospitality industry, the entertainment world, or anything to do with educating and raising children. Romance with someone older might also begin.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a solid day for decisions about making your home look more attractive. You can see ways to marry aesthetics and beauty with function and practicality. This is also a good day to discuss real estate deals or have a discussion with an older family member.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are articulate and well spoken today! This bodes well for anyone who is a writer or who is involved in sales, marketing, teaching and acting. You can use your words today to get the results you want — tangible results. Try it! What’s to lose?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You have sensible, doable moneymaking ideas today, which is why you should respect them. Write them down. Give them some serious thought because you can see practical applications and uses for creative ideas — probably relating to making money. Ka-ching!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a good day to practice anything, especially something creative. Whether you practice scales and arpeggios on a musical instrument, or you hone your technique in sports or some other artistic expression, you will make great strides. The universe will support you!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might line up the details for a private meeting or even for something secretive going on behind the scenes. (Yes, this could include a secret love affair.) You might also do something practical to ensure you have some special privacy when you need it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) An interaction with someone older or more experienced will be memorable for you today. This person might help you with advice or practical suggestions. You might work to establish an organization with someone, especially a charitable one.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might develop a crush on someone older or in a position of authority today. Or it could be a person of an age difference. People see you in an attractive terms today, which means they will respect you. Admiration and respect — not too shabby. In fact, well done!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will find a pleasant and productive way to study something or learn something new today. Meanwhile, it’s a practical day to explore opportunities in the law, medicine, publishing, the media and anything to do with higher education. The perfect day to make travel plans!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you can tie up loose ends with taxes, debt, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with others. Things will flow smoothly and this will please you. You might also have a practical, yet intimate, discussion with someone. (“My place or yours?”)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Discussions with partners and close friends can be mutually beneficial today. They will be easygoing and yet, at the same time, they will be practical, and pleasing. Today demonstrates the classic phrase about “Two heads being better than one.” Join forces! Share ideas!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This will be a productive day at work for you because you know what you want to achieve and you will find it easy to do so. Discussions with older or more experienced co-workers or perhaps a boss will profit you. Listen to the advice others offer you. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you!