Moon Alert Avoid shopping and big decisions from 4:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) TGIF! This is a wonderful party day! And these party vibes exist all day. Have a power breakfast. Enjoy a long lunch. Meet the gang for Happy Hour — and just keep on going. Relations with kids are positive. Romance can flourish. Yahoo!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Invite the gang over for good food and drink because this is a great day to entertain at home. Not only is this a great day for family get-togethers, it’s a profitable day for real estate deals or discussing how to make your home look more attractive. See Moon Alert!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today your words are like gold, which is good news for those who write, sell, market, teach or act. Specifically, you can make money from your words! You also feel so positive and upbeat, you want to socialize with others and have fun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) “There’s money in them thar Hills!” Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to boost your income. You might also shop for something beautiful for yourself or loved ones and be delighted with what you buy. Check the Moon Alert!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a happy Leo day! You feel content and benevolent to others because you are at peace with your world. Even financial dealings will go well today because everything is tipped in your favor. Some of you might begin a new friendship. Others will have fun schmoozing with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) In a pleasant, quiet way, this is a feel-good day. You might enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings. Or you might enjoy a quiet get-together with others. The theme of your day is pleasant and relaxed. Relations with others are smooth.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a great day to get together with friends and groups for some lighthearted fun. Pleasure will appeal more than hard work because today is the perfect day for rest and recreation. Yes, time off for good behavior!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Relations with bosses, parents and VIPs are positive today. People in power are impressed with you, which is why this is the day to make your pitch or ask for permission or approval. For some, a flirtation with a boss might begin.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will adore any chance to travel today because you want to escape and get away from all this. Do anything to broaden your horizons and your experience of life. Your relationship with someone from another culture might begin. Good day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. This is an excellent day for a discussion about inheritances, shared property and how to divide something. Before you agree to anything, check with the Moon Alert above.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and cozy today. Make plans to have a fun, relaxing time with loved ones because people are up for a good time. Even your relations with members of the general public will be positive. Good day to discuss travel plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’ll be happy at work today. Some of you will enjoy work-related travel. All of you will feel supported by co-workers because people are helpful and in a good mood. Look for ways to make your workspace look more attractive because you can do this.