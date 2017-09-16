Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You can get an amazing amount done at work today because you are mentally focused and energetic! Discussions with others will be productive. Beware one caveat: Do not be too bossy at work today. (You know who you are.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are bursting with creative energy today, which is why this is a wonderful day for writers, artists and anyone involved in a creative pursuit. It’s also a great day for those of you who work in the hospitality industry, the entertainment world and the sports industry. Go, go, go!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Family discussions will be vigorous today! However, you might be overwhelmed if everyone gets on board. Note: This same energetic impulse you will experience talking with family members can also trigger arguments, especially about home improvements or redecorating projects. (Beware foot-in-mouth disease.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You are coming on like gangbusters today, which is why this is a fantastic day for those of you who sell, market, teach, act or need to convince anyone about anything. Writers will be very strong because your intellectual energy is stoked!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you might be full of moneymaking ideas. You certainly will put out energy in terms of buying, selling, earning and discussing your wealth, your assets and how to handle your possessions. Today you want to translate wishes into action. Bravo!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you are a force to contend with because both Mercury and Mars are lined up in your sign. This makes you very forceful in all your communications. You have lots of intellectual energy and a desire to enlighten others. The only downside is you might come on too strong. (Forewarned is forearmed.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you have to do any kind of research or seek out a solution to a problem or look for answers to something, today is your day. That’s because your mental energy is strong as well as your determination and motivation. (Wow!) You will not stop until you find what you’re looking for.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might attract someone to you today who is really in your face. On the other hand, you might be the person who comes on really strong talking to friends and groups? Either way, expect a lively, dynamic discussion! Oh yeah.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A boss, parent or authority figure might come on pretty heavy today. Or in turn, you might be very forthright with them, who knows? Either way, these discussions will be strong and to the point because each party wants to be heard. They also want to be right.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a fabulous day if you have to study anything or finish an important paper because you are intellectually sharp and focused. This will also be demonstrated in discussions with others, especially about issues like philosophy, religion, race, politics — all the easy stuff. Be gentle.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you have to debate an inheritance or how to divide or share something, you will definitely defend your own best interest today. Oh yeah. That’s because you’re hungry for bear. You won’t hesitate stating your opinions and you will stick by them.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be gracious and tactful when talking to others today (which is usually your style) because you might attract someone who is very forceful and pushy. Or something might trigger the conversation so that everyone is being forceful and pushy! Not so good. Play nice.