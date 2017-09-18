Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Sept. 18, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Some Mondays are a drag and it’s hard to get moving. But today you have energy to burn and you intend to accomplish a lot! The only downside is you might be a tad bossy with others. Moi? Yes, you. Be nice to the little people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s Monday and you are still in party mode! There is one exception: Those who work in the entertainment world, the hospitality industry, professional sports and with children will be gung-ho to get things done. Yeah!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today your focus is on home, your family and your private life because there is so much going on! Family discussions plus increased activity (read insanity) keep you busy! Fortunately, Venus sweetens your words and makes you a skillful communicator!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You hit the pavement running this week! Short trips, an ambitious to-do list, increased reading and writing plus conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors will fill your day. Fortunately. you’re a strong communicator today — oh yeah.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you are focused on money and cash flow, especially major purchases. Many of you are contemplating big purchases that are related to your home or real estate deals. Sometimes years go by and you don’t think about this. Things are different now.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) All this activity in Virgo has you pumped! Today both the Sun and the Moon are in your sign as well as Mercury and Virgo. This gives you the edge over all the other signs. No question. Therefore, if there’s something you want, go after it because the gods favor you. Good luck!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are still pondering some big changes coming down the pipe at this time. Quite likely, you will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes if you can arrange it. You need harmony in your environment to be productive. You hate dissonance, loud noises and a shabby environment. (“That sofa has to go!”)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a busy, popular week. Many of you are interacting with younger people and are more physically active — perhaps even competitive for some reason. This is a good time to think about your future goals because you’re headed into a very powerful year.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today four planets are at the top of your chart, and this calls attention to you. It makes you look wonderful in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Naturally, you can use this to your advantage. Make your pitch. Ask for approval or permission. Fingers crossed!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your desire to get away from the daily grind is stronger than ever. You need a break! Therefore, travel somewhere if you can. You might even relax in your own backyard and explore local sites. This same energy can help you in publishing, the media, medicine, higher education and the law.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You begin this week with a strong focus on shared property, inheritances, taxes, bills or insurance. Lots of red-tape stuff on your plate. And you might have to defend your best interests for some reason. Hmmm, fortunately, this is something you will do very well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) With four planets opposing you today, you have to be cooperative and accommodating with others. It’s just how it works. Some days we’re on top and other days we have to bow. (No, you don’t have to grovel.) Be charming and supportive: “Can I help?”