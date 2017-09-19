Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Sept. 19, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The New Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Do your best to be clear in all your communications, especially at work or with health-related matters, because today is ripe for confusion. It’s also a difficult day to go up against authority figures. (“Talk to the hand!”) Don’t make a big deal out of anything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Romance might be the source of disappointment today, either because of some kind of confusion or problems about sharing financial costs. Likewise, parents might have difficulty either dealing with kids or dealing with issues regarding the support for kids. It was ever thus.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be easygoing with family members today because you might be at loggerheads with someone older or in the family. Furthermore, this is the classic day for some kind of misunderstanding or feeling disappointed or misunderstood. All families have challenges.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might be caught up in worry mode today. You might also be worried about something that is nothing. Factoid: Most of the things we worry about never materialize. Be careful in your communications today because deception and confusion are likely.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful with all your financial dealings today. You might make incorrect assumptions and, possibly, someone might deceive you. Keep your eyes open. (“These are not the droids you’re looking for.”) It’s also a poor day to go up against The Boss.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with stern Saturn and opposite fuzzy Neptune. This is not an easy combo. It does not promote understanding. Quite the opposite. Confusion, disappointment and obstacles in your path will be classic. Hey — it’s just for today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might be second-guessing yourself today because you feel doubtful for some reason. Don’t worry about this, because we all have days where we feel like this. (“I’m navel lint!”) This is a fleeting influence and it’s gone in 48 hours — trust me.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your attempts to rouse the troops or do something with a friend or even a group might be stymied by someone. Perhaps you can’t get permission for something you want to do? You might even have false information or be disappointed by someone. Stay chill. Double check things.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Tread carefully. For starters, people notice you today. Meanwhile, obstacles might come your way. Your challenge is to figure out exactly what is happening, especially at home or with a family member, because your information might be clouded or incorrect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be careful in all of your communications today, and even in your style of travel, because some kind of communication or limitation could make you late, create detours or create confusion in your discussions with others. Go slowly. Make sure others understand you. And vice versa.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is not an ideal day to agree to important decisions about inheritances or shared property or anything to do with debt and insurance because there’s an element of confusion involved (maybe even deceit). In addition, authority figures might not cooperate. Aaaghh.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Postpone an important discussion with your main squeeze, partner or close friend. Today is not the day. It’s also not the day to ask your parent or boss for anything. Just skate along and deal with business as usual. Expect no favors. Don’t worry if you feel cut off or lonely today. Life looks worse than it really is.