Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Sept. 2, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might be thrilled to get a surprise invite to a fun event today. It could relate to sports or children’s activities, or it could be a hot date! Last-minute changes to vacation plans are likely. (Parents should be vigilant because this is also an accident-prone day for your kids.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’re making sweeping changes on the home front, which is why you might be rearranging furniture, beginning a major renovation or doing something that really accelerates the pace of everything at home. “We need a traffic light in here!”

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re bursting with restless excitement today! You feel spontaneous, light on your feet and ready to go in any direction that appeals to you the most. Discussions with daily contacts, siblings and relatives will be lively and fascinating. (Geminis don’t do boring.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Keep an eye on your money, your cash flow and your possessions today because this is an unpredictable day. You might find money; you might lose money. Something might happen to something you own. You might get a gift! It could be anything. Yes, it’s a crapshoot!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You crave emotional excitement today, which is why you won’t stick with your daily routine. You want to hang out with people who are different and stimulating! You might also look around you and decide you need to make big changes and improvements. Well, it’s not a boring day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something going on behind the scenes might create a few surprises for you and your friends today. “Double, double, toil and trouble!” (Cackling witch riff here.) Stay light on your feet because today is full of detours and sudden changes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your plans with a group or a friend might suddenly change today. You might also find yourself in the middle of a group of people who are “different.” And if you don’t meet someone who is different or a bit unorthodox, then someone you know will probably do something that amazes you. (Whaaat?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be alert today because bosses, parents, VIPs and the police are unpredictable. Someone might throw you a curveball and you’ll have to dance fast to keep up. Don’t overreact. Make sure you know what’s happening before you respond. Don’t go out on a limb unless you know what’s below.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Something to do with school schedules and travel plans will change today, so be on the lookout. If you are traveling, double check everything and allow extra time for unexpected detours and delays. Meanwhile, if you believe in fairies — clap your hands!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Double check all details related to shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and bills because something unexpected could impact your finances and your assets in these areas. Someone might suddenly change their mind. You might discover a mistake that throws a wrench in everything. Stay on top of things!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People are hard to predict today. Someone might take over and run things when you least expect this. One thing is certain: You cannot count on your expectations being fulfilled. If anything, expect a curveball from someone. Keep your eyes open!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your work routine will definitely change today. Computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages and fire drills are just a few reasons. New technology might be introduced. Or maybe new personnel? Something is different and it shakes things up — hopefully, for the better!