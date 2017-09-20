Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Sept. 20, 2017

Moon Alert After 5:15 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This New Moon is your opportunity to think how you can improve your health as well as improve your job or how you do your job. (It doesn’t hurt to give this some thought.) Why not make an affirmation about what you would like to happen?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today’s New Moon urges you to think about your balance between work and play. Ideally, we work to accomplish and we play to relax and enjoy ourselves. This balance is important. You might also focus on how to improve your relationships with kids.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Each New Moon is a chance to make a resolution. This New Moon is the time to think about how you can improve your home or improve your relationships with family members. There’s always room for improvement. Got any ideas?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) We are gregarious creatures. We need to see others and be seen. We need to hear others and be heard. This New Moon urges you to think about your style of communicating. Are you honest in your communications? Do you hide your feelings? Well, of course you do — every Cancer does.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is the only New Moon all year that wants you to think about how well you handle your money. Are you pleased with how you use your money and what you buy? Often our earnings are influenced by our sense of self-worth. (Something to think about.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This New Moon is in your sign and this is the only time all year it happens. The best way to use this New Moon is to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your image and the impression you create on your world. How do you look?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) We are all guided by inner principles. This New Moon is one of the best days of the year to think about what your inner values are. What kind of spiritual discipline or methodology do you rely on? Do you even think about this?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Friends are important. Studies indicate that friendships actually improve your health. Are you happy with the friends you have? Do you hang out with quality people? If you want to make new friends, be friendly!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Everyone has to deal with authority in some way. What is your attitude to authority? You are freedom-loving sign and might be skeptical about authority. What do you think the mature approach to authority should be?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) What further training or education can you get to improve your job prospects or help you do what you want to do? What travel might you explore to enrich your life? During this New Moon, these are the questions for Capricorn to ponder. Ideas?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Lately you have been focused on shared property, debt, taxes, insurance and inheritances. Ironically, this New Moon is the only New Moon that wants you to make resolutions regarding these areas. What can you do to handle these areas better in the future?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) The New Moon now is the only New Moon all year opposite your sign, which means this is the best time for you to think about how you can improve your closest relationships. Remember: For a relationship to be successful, you must be as good for your partner as he or she is for you.