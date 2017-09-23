Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) In the next four weeks, you will need more sleep than usual because the Sun will be opposite your sign. This means it is as far away from you as it gets all year — of course, this is symbolically speaking in your astro chart. Just accept this simple fact and get more rest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s been a fun summer! And recently, you have slowly started to move in first gear. But now you’re ready to fly! In the next four weeks, you will work hard to be productive, effective and efficient in everything you do. You want results for your efforts! Bang for your buck!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Oh my! You want to play for the next four weeks. Lucky Geminis will slip away on vacation somewhere. Others will thrive in the arts. You will also enjoy romance, love affairs, parties, social diversions and playful activities with children. It’s fun city!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) For the next four weeks, your focus will turn to home, family and your private life. No question. In fact, your interaction with a parent could be significant. You might also be focused on home repairs or renovations — the whole enchilada.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s time to cha cha! The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you will be busy with short trips, errands and talking to everyone, plus increased reading, writing and studying. But you will love this accelerated pace! Yay!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) For some reason, your focus will be on money, cash flow and earnings in the next four weeks. And to a lesser extent, you might also be focused on major purchases or how you handle and take care of your possessions. These are important things and you have to be on top of them.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It will also attract people and favorable situations to you. Happy birthday, Libra! You rock!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Choose private moments and secluded situations for the next four weeks because you will long for solitude in beautiful surroundings. You might be involved with secretive activity, or you might just want to work alone or behind the scenes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will be popular in the next four weeks because suddenly everyone wants to see your face! This could apply to friends or groups or both. Please note that this same time frame is excellent for planning future goals — one of your favorite activities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) For the next four weeks, the Sun will be at the top of your chart, shining a flattering light on you. In particular, bosses, parents and VIPs will be impressed with you even if you don’t do anything special. Obviously this is the time to make your pitch!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You want to travel in the next four weeks. And if you can’t travel, you want to learn something new because you want to do anything that expands your horizons and enriches your life. Seek out people from different backgrounds and other cultures.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your life will be intense for the next four weeks (passionately and in an everyday sense). Suddenly, things are black-and-white. Everything matters. Nothing is casual. Well, life really isn’t this way is it? This means you have to be aware of what you’re doing. Don’t be Queen of Denial.