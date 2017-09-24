Moon Alert Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions all day today. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s easy to second-guess your efforts at work today or with any task that you choose to pursue. It’s because you feel a bit halfhearted. You’re doubtful. Plus many of you are just plain old tired. Don’t worry about this. This is a fleeting influence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might be disappointed in something to do with your kids today. Likewise, many of you are disappointed in a romantic partner. Remember: Unexpressed expectations are a sure guarantee for disappointment. You might also feel a bit lackluster at social events. Don’t worry. This is temporary.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You can’t seem to get on board with anything to do with home, family and your private life today. Maybe you should you stay in bed? You feel tired, confused and perhaps let down or betrayed. Your motivation has gone out the window. (Sigh.) Relax — this too, shall pass.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is not a good day to assert yourself with others because you will do a poor job of it. It will be hard to put all of yourself behind what you have to say simply because you feel uncertain and unsure about something. Best to do nothing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Financial matters are confusing today. You might think you know what you want — but do you? And do you really want to handle your funds the way you feel today? Since there is this element of doubt and uncertainty, don’t spend your money.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today Mars is in your sign but it is opposite fuzzy Neptune.. This is a debilitating, discouraging influence. Be careful because others might deceive you. Don’t be Queen of Denial and pretend something is not happening. Be careful about allergies and potential poisonous food.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Louise Hay died recently, and she was a woman famous for encouraging us to practice positive affirmations. The main reason for this is that unconsciously we make negative affirmations to ourselves all day long! This is what you might do today because you are filled with self-doubt. Don’t worry; you’re fine.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you are surprised by something a friend or a member of a group says, don’t be afraid to challenge it today. People are not completely truthful today. They might deceive you intentionally or accidentally. In turn, don’t try to lead others today. Just lay low.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Do not be aggressive with any kind of issue with parents or bosses today because it will backfire. They will sense that you aren’t focused and confident. Worse yet — someone might betray you or trick you. Just stick to business as usual.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do not listen to the propaganda of others about politics, religion and race because you will not get the truth today. People are spouting falsehoods. If you don’t trust the source of your information, do your own research. And come to your own conclusions. Rely on your common sense.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Do not agree to important decisions about inheritances and shared property today because you might not have all the facts or you might misconstrue something. Quite possibly, someone will intentionally deceive you. Whatever the case, do nothing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Past actions might come back today to haunt you. Someone might accuse you of something. Your first reaction might be to turn your back and pretend it didn’t happen. But just accept the truth. Own it and apologize and move on. When the annals of history are written, this is peanuts.