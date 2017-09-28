Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Talk to bosses, parents and VIPs because you just might get what you want. People in power are impressed with you today, which is why it is easy to establish a warm, mutually sympathetic rapport with VIPs. Lookin’ good!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might develop a crush or a special interest in someone who is “different” today. Meanwhile, grab every chance to travel for pleasure because this will delight you. You will also be inspired by heady discussions about politics, philosophy and religion. (“Aren’t we smart?”)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is the day to approach a bank to ask for a mortgage or loan or to borrow something from someone because people will be receptive to you. Not only that, they will want to give you what you want. Even romance will be passionate in an affectionate way. You have it all!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relations with others are warm and sympathetic today, which is why this is a great day to schmooze with loved ones — spouses, partners and besties. You will even enjoy dealing with members of the general public. “I am loved!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You feel very positive today, especially about your health and your work. You might even want to make your workplace look more attractive. Or you might want to practice a kindness for a co-worker or surprise someone in a sweet way. (You’re a generous sign and you like to do this sort of thing.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Accept invitations to social events, the arts, sports and playful activities with children because you want to enjoy yourself today. In particular, you will appreciate the beauty and creativity of the talents of others. This is also a great day to enjoy a vacation. “It’s play city!”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will enjoy entertaining at home today. Likewise, you will enjoy shopping for beautiful things for your home or a family member. Relations with family members will be warm and caring, which makes this a wonderful day for bonding with a loved one.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a pleasant day! You truly appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings and you also appreciate just how much love there is in your life. (Yes, today is the day to alphabetize your blessings.) It’s also a good day for writers, teachers, actors and people in sales.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If shopping today, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and others. However, you should listen to your instincts regarding moneymaking plans because you can also boost your earnings in some way. It’s a good money day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Enjoy good times with friends today because you feel great! This is also the day to enjoy good food and drink in beautiful surroundings. Relations with others will be affectionate because you’re in a fabulous mood. (When life is this good, take a moment to appreciate who you are and what you have.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings today because you have a need to go off somewhere and be by yourself. It might be just for a little while, but you need this kind of quiet regeneration. (Others will explore a secret love affair.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a lovely day to enjoy a warm friendship with someone. You might want to share ideas and especially share your hopes and dreams for the future. You will also enjoy helping those who are less fortunate or working in a charitable way. (This makes you feel good.)