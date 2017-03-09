Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) If you’re involved in sports today, you will be bold and “in-your-face.” Do not antagonize others. Creative projects will be successful because you have lots of artistic energy! However, be patient with children and romantic partners. Definitely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Family discussions will be lively today. It’s fine to express your wants and needs but don’t trample over the wants and needs of others. Meanwhile, you might jump into a redecorating project with enthusiasm and both feet!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your urge to talk to others today is strong. In fact, you might blow others away. This could be useful for those in sales, marketing, writing and acting because you have so much mental energy! Nevertheless, the way to get people to really listen is to whisper.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you’re full of money ideas! These ideas could lead to increased earnings in the future or even a way to make money on the side today. However, your enthusiasm might also encourage you to spend big. Could go either way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today Mercury and Mars are lined up in your sign, giving you lots of intellectual and mental energy! You won’t hesitate to speak up and demand what you want. You will also defend your situation. Nevertheless, be patient if trivial things trip you up.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a fantastic day to do research because you have lots of mental energy and focus. You won’t stop until you find what you’re looking for. (You’ll be like a dog with a bone.) Use this high energy to get a lot done today because it can be useful for you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might attract someone to you today who is coming on like gangbusters! They might be younger with a lot of energy! Possibly, you are the person coming on like gangbusters when talking to your friends or members of a group? Either way — conversations are feisty!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might impress bosses, parents and VIPs today with your direct stance about issues. You’re prepared to defend what you want. You will say what you mean and mean what you say! Just be careful that you don’t threaten others with your verbal aggression and eagerness. Easy does it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a fabulous day to study anything or write or finish a paper because you have lots of intellectual energy and focus! Some of you might use this same high energy to enjoy traveling. Discussions about politics, philosophy, religion and race will be lively if not contentious. (Oops!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Disputes about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt or insurance might get your belly in a rash today. You are ready to back up your ideas with strong words. But hey, you might encounter others who feel the same way! Remember what your objective is. Don’t blow it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Conversations with others will be feisty today. You might get into a dispute with a partner or close friend. However, this doesn’t have to happen. It’s just that people are mentally charged and convinced that they are right about things. So say we all.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You can get a lot done at work today because you have the energy to carry out your ideas. Furthermore, if people are helping you or working for you, you won’t hesitate to tell them what to do. In fact, you might be bossy. But if you work just as hard as they do, they will fall in line.