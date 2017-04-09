Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Sept. 4, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) “It was Monday. It was Monday all day.” There’s a strong likelihood you will be low-energy at work today. Oy vey. Just cope and do enough to satisfy people and keep your boss off your back. (But a conversation with a friend will be fun.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Some kind of confusion with kids, sports events, social diversions or the arts is likely today. You might feel overwhelmed and discouraged. Romance might disappoint. Fortunately, a conversation with a boss will restore your faith in your job.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a poor day for important discussions with family members, especially parents and older relatives. Too much confusion! Furthermore, your heart isn’t in it. The fact is this is a good day to play hooky and have fun! Romance, activities with kids and the arts will appeal.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a tricky day. For starters, it’s easy to be confused or even deceived. Things are not as they appear. (Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.) On the upside, you might get needed support for your home or family.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a poor day for important financial decisions because your brain is just not there. You might be ill-informed, or you might just be tired and low-energy to tackle money challenges. Likewise, it’s a poor day for big purchases. However, your interaction with someone close will be pleasant.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t be worried if you feel confused or uncertain about things today. (Easier said than done!) You feel low-energy and not assertive. You might even surrender to someone about an issue even though you know you are right. That’s because Neptune is opposite the Sun in your sign today. Grin and bear it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your feelings of confidence are not strong. Don’t worry — everyone feels a little under the gun today. Things are confusing and just too much trouble. But don’t let this get you down because this is just a temporary situation. It’s a weird Monday — that’s all. You can still have fun schmoozing!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Tread carefully when dealing with friends and members of groups today because someone might deceive you or lead you astray. (Sometimes being led astray is alluring; but not today.) Just keep going forward, putting one foot in front of the other.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t go up against bosses, parents and VIPs today because you won’t win. Or you will lose points. Either way, it’s not a good idea. However, this is a great day to deal with friends. Make plans to meet someone. Get involved with a group because this will be rewarding. Yeah!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid discussions about philosophy, religion, politics and race because you will get sidelined or squished. You might be overruled, confused or dismissed. Wah, wah, wah. Instead, focus on earnings, money and impressing bosses because this you can do!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Definitely be leery of agreeing to anything about shared property, inheritances and insurance because these are issues to avoid today. All financial decisions look suspect. Instead, enjoy relating to friends and socializing with everyone. “Let’s party!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Discussions with people who are close to you, especially partners and close friends, are mushy, indecisive and confusing today. Just accept this. But you don’t have to worry about it. Instead, focus on other areas. You will enjoy your own solitude — that’s for sure.