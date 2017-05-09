Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Good news! Today your ruler Mars moves into a part of your chart associated with your job, your employment scene, your health and anything to do with pets. In the next six weeks, you’ll be jazzed to get things done in these areas. Woot!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’ll be in play mode for the next month. Yay! This is a great influence for those involved in sports, the arts, show business or the hospitality industry. You’ll be fun and games on steroids!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Increased chaos and activity on the home front are likely for the next six weeks. Just grin and bear it. It’s possible this could trigger tension at home, but you can handle this. You’ll avoid foot-in-mouth disease because you’re a clever wordsmith.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will be super direct in the next month, which means anyone who knows you better be ready for this! You will express your opinions strongly. You might get into arguments because you identify with your beliefs. Well, this might be helpful if you’re in sales and marketing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will pull out all the stops to work hard in the next six weeks to boost your earnings. Having said that, because you are putting a lot of energy into your financial sector, you will spend money as well! Ka-ching!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’ll come on like gangbusters dealing with others in the next six weeks because fiery Mars is in your sign! (This happens once every two years.) Get ready world! You can use this to your advantage because Mars will energize you. (Some physical exercise might be a good idea.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will choose to work alone or behind the scenes in the next six weeks. Many of you will have a private project to lend energy to, which is why you might pull in your reins and disappear for a while. Hey, it’s the only way to get things done!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) In the month ahead, take some time to formulate your goals and figure out how you can actively pursue them. What direction do you want to go? It’s a good time to figure out how to work with others and coordinate your efforts with theirs. Make everything a win-win solution.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your ambition will be aroused in the next six weeks. (It hasn’t been this aroused for two years.) Oh yeah! That’s why you will be determined to go after what you want and you won’t settle for less. First on your agenda might be travel.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) In the next six weeks, you are suddenly keen to do anything that expands your experience of the world. You want to travel, you want to study, and you want to talk to people from different backgrounds. In other words, you want more out of life! (Sounds good to me.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Many of you might get caught up in squabbles and disputes about inheritances, shared property and insurance in the next six weeks. For sure, you will stand your ground. Your sex drive will also be aroused. (Curious how that happens.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will need to be patient with partners and close friends in the next six weeks because suddenly it will seem like they are so annoying! And in truth, they are. The thing to tell yourself is that in two months, this annoying factor will disappear. Remember this.