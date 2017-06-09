Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions after 3 p.m. Chicago time. The Full Moon in Pisces peaks at 2:03 a.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be patient with everyone at work today because today’s Full Moon might create tension with co-workers or customers or an inner turmoil within yourself. Definitely avoid heavy-duty discussions about travel, foreign countries, politics, religion and race.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Romance might disappoint you today because of the Full Moon. The wise response is to pull back and give your relationship some breathing space. Likewise, be patient with kids if you are a parent or teacher. Go gently.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you feel pulled between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career and public reputation. You can’t please everyone. Partners and close friends might also be difficult. (Good time for a short trip, isn’t it?) This tension is gone in 24 hours.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be mindful of everything you say and do today to avoid an accident (both verbal or physical). The Full Moon energy might distract you because, after all, the Moon is your ruler. Don’t get caught up in emotions. Easy does it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Difficulties with financial matters that impact your kids or your social plans might frustrate you today. Basically, this is just some Full Moon tension which is brief, so you have to learn to flow with it today. Don’t make a big deal about anything. Phffft!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the only Full Moon all year that is opposite your sign is taking place. That’s why you might feel tension dealing with others. You might have felt this yesterday, or today or tomorrow. But hey — we all deal with the Full Moon one way or the other every month.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be patient with co-workers and customers today because the Full Moon can make people too emotional. They might overreact to things or take things too personally. But hey, mostly, this is small potatoes! A bit of patience and tolerance is all that is needed to stay Teflon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t get your belly in a rash talking to friends and groups today, especially about financial matters or perhaps even something you own. People are reactionary during the Full Moon. Don’t even go there. Be kind, patient and understanding because then it’s easier for you as well as others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Someone at home might make demands on you today when you really have to focus on career and your reputation. This feeling of trying to please too many people at once is classic for the Full Moon. Relax. Just do what you can. That’s all you can do.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be careful because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. That’s because the Full Moon energy might create distractions and you might make an error in judgment. Stay mindful. Be aware. Slow down and watch what you say and what you do.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a poor day to get into an argument about assets, shared property, differing values, taxes, debt and insurance issues. The whole enchilada. Just avoid this stuff while the Full Moon is taking place. Postpone these discussions for later in the week.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Well, well! Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. (If you’re going to crayon on the wall, do it behind the sofa.) Don’t overreact when dealing with others, including bosses and parents. Step gently and lightly through this emotional minefield. You can do it.