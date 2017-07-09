Moon Alert After 7:15 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Hold the phone! Today the Moon is in your sign, which is why you’re so emotional and feisty! The truth is a lot of other people are feisty today as well. Just remember to think before you speak because you might say something you later regret.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Work alone or behind the scenes today because you are concerned with private matters, even though this is a playful week. You are also keen to redecorate and make your digs look more attractive. Maybe you need some downtime do some research and planning?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A conversation with a female acquaintance could be important today. You might want to confide in someone. You might want to share your hopes and dreams for the future so that you can see what someone thinks. Feedback might help.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) For some reason, personal details about your private life are public today. Someone in authority might be discussing your life. It’s good to know this in case you have to do some damage control. You certainly won’t hesitate to speak up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Do something different today because you feel restless. You have an urge to travel. In fact, if you can travel, by all means do so! Sign up for a course or study something so you can broaden your knowledge. You want to get more out of life!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) With the Sun and Mars in your sign, you have energy to burn! This means you are active and motivated. Today you will want to clear up loose details regarding inheritances, taxes, debt, insurance and anything related to loans, mortgages and shared property.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the Moon is opposite your sign. This happens for two days every month, and when it does, it means you have to cooperate with others. You have to go more than halfway when dealing with people, especially partners and close friends. No biggie.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Do whatever you can to get better organized today. Set aside 15 minutes to tidy up some little nightmare area of your life, whether it’s your medicine cabinet, the back seat of your car or the floor of your bedroom closet. (When’s the last time you saw that floor?)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a playful, fun-loving day! Slip away on a mini vacation or a day trip if you can. Enjoy sports events, picnics, barbecues, playful activities with children, romantic dates, the theater, the arts — something that brings a smile to your face! At least, an ice cream cone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Home, family and your private life are your primary focus today. In fact, many of you will enjoy a chance to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. A conversation with a female relative could be significant. Someone might help you or give you something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You really want to reach out to others today and have a meaningful conversation. You want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of things. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat about the weather. Talk to people. Dive in!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You feel a bit protective about something that you own today, which is why you won’t want to lend something to someone. You might want to polish, clean or repair something that you own. Remember that you need to be patient with others right now while Mars is opposite your sign. (Just a few more weeks.)