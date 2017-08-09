Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) TGIF! You will enjoy schmoozing with others today! Playful activities with children, sports events, musical performances, parties and entertaining pastimes will appeal — especially mid-day. (Sidestep an intense moment with a boss or parent.) Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a lovely day to entertain or relax at home. Many of you are involved with DIY redecorating projects because you have been focused on home repairs and sprucing up your digs lately. Hot tip: Avoid excitable discussions about politics, religion and race. Who needs this?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will charm others with your witty words today. In fact, this is an excellent day for those who write, teach, act, sell, market or “talk” for a living. Avoid the temptation to get mired in a dispute about shared property or differing values. Keep things light. Yada, yada, yada.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You make a fabulous impression on bosses and parents today, which is why you can push your agenda forward if you get a chance. Don’t get sucked into a dispute with a partner or close friend. Instead focus on ways to boost your income. Ka-ching!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a lovely day to travel or do anything to enrich your life by learning something new or talking to people from different backgrounds. Shake up your routine today. Do something different. If you can’t travel, be a tourist in your own city. (Definitely an underestimated experience.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It will be to your advantage today to get loans or mortgages or discuss how to share or divide something, because you will likely come out ahead of the game. Keep pockets open because people are willing to do things for you or give things to you. Major bonus!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s Friday and it’s a wonderful day to schmooze with others. What more can you ask for? Enjoy hanging out with creative, artistic people. Talk to friends and groups. Little hint: Avoid a head-on collision with a family member today. Just have fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a successful day at work! People will help you and your relations with co-workers and bosses will be positive. In fact, you might get a raise or praise. Do avoid the temptation to argue with someone about something because why bother? Keep things light.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s Friday and you’re ready to play! Enjoy a long lunch. Meet friends or family after work for a pleasant diversion. This is a good date day or night. Sports events and playful times with children will appeal. (Avoid money squabbles that might arise.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A family member will help you today or perhaps give you money or a gift. Ironically, this could trigger an argument with someone about something. Try to avoid this. Just accept the help and support you get and be grateful. “I’m a show pony!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s Friday, and you will enjoy schmoozing with friends and partners. Make a point to have a fun lunch or meet the gang for Happy Hour. Do something that lets you enjoy the company of others because you won’t regret it. However, if someone wants to get into a heavy discussion — walk away! Actually, run!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a good day for you financially speaking. You might see ways to boost your income or make a little money on the side. Or perhaps you will buy something that is a lovely treasure for yourself? Somehow you will benefit financially today.