Natural products have become the rage, but do they really work?

Today, the term “natural beauty” goes beyond something you are born with — but also applies to a whole lifestyle approach to self-care. A rising concern about chemicals — like the parabens found in makeup, bath and skin care products, and which in some instances have been linked to hormone disruption and an increased risk of cancer — have been the driving force behind a million-dollar market heavily focused on ingredients naturally found on planet Earth. According to a recent study by Infiniti Research, natural and organic products currently make upwards of 32 percent of total sales in the international personal care market.

“I think that people are really starting to be more conscious about not just what they put in their bodies but on their bodies as well,” says Arnett Faulkner. The Hyde Park resident is the creator of AHF Body Chemistry, a line of locally-made goods that includes emollient body butters, body oils, an oil spray, sugar scrubs, moisturizing soaps and lip balms. They’re all made from plant and seed oils such as avocado oil, coconut oil, macadamia oil and sunflower seed oil along with shea butter and vitamin E. Each is then mixed with natural essential oils like lavender and ylang ylang for a bit of aromatherapeutic fragrance.

Faulkner got the idea when her now 10-year-old son was born with a severe case of eczema. The former nurse and medical device salesperson had built a career around traditional medicine, but decided to try her hand at homeopathic remedies rather than treat him with prescriptive medication.

After her own battle with breast cancer and her mother’s diagnosis with stomach and colon cancer, Faulkner decided to quit her job in 2014 and pursue AHF Body Chemistry full-time to provide a non-chemical resource for other people. Today her products are sold locally at Mariano’s and Whole Foods Market; the latter chain plans to expand sales in the South and East Coast regions with interest building heavily from a number of demos Faulkner has conducted in-store.

“I always express to people to be more conscious about products you use since the skin is the biggest organ in the body and absorbs so much,” she says, noting how effective the products have been for her son. “I haven’t had to use anything on his skin other than the products I make, which I’m very thankful for, especially since [medicines] can be expensive.”

Dr. Murad Alam, a dermatologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, says there’s still a lot to be learned about the natural skincare market. “We really don’t know the true efficacy because we don’t have the proper control studies comparing the benefits of these products,” he says, cautioning that many of the small batch offerings in the market today riding this trend are not always approved by the FDA.

That being said, Alam points out, “It’s certainly the case that a lot of medications historically that have turned out to be valuable have come from the discovery of a plant or flower that turns up an ingredient that’s helpful for human health.” Oils in particular, he says, can provide a skin barrier that prevents dryness, which is good because dry skin doesn’t work as well as moist skin.” He advises to always look for a product that has as few ingredients as possible to ensure its purity and lessened risk for a reaction.

Another area of interest is in plants of the sea. La Mer is a popular skin care line (sold locally at shops like Nordstrom) that’s coveted by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey. Its best-selling creme is derived from fermented sea kelp, created by a doctor looking for a way to reduce the severity of burns he had. It has since been seen as a moisturizing and anti-aging tonic.

A study conducted by researchers in Asia Pacific (where seaweed is abundant) gives credence to this idea, finding that seaweed and algae have rich bioactive compounds that provide anti-inflammatory benefits and help with skin diseases like atopic dermatitis by providing a moisture barrier. Leah Chavie of the Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique in Lincoln Park agrees with that assessment. She provides seaweed body wraps, facials and masks, with clients finding them to be “detoxifying, hydrating and healing,” she says, encouraging these treatments over glycolics and peels which can be more harsh. Seaweed is a go-to because almost anyone can use it,” she says.

Dr. Alam agrees to an extent. If you have known allergies (especially any kind of fish seafood allergies or nut allergies that would interact with some of the coconut or macadamia oils mentioned above) or even just general allergies, he advises to be more cautious about using any new product — natural or not. He suggests securing a sample first and “apply to the upper inner arm for a couple of days and make sure it doesn’t get red or irritated.” If there’s no irritation, it’s certainly not doing any harm, he says. “The guidance is really that if you have a product that’s working well, keep using it. If it doesn’t work for you, then regardless of what you read or how well it works for other people, it’s best to move on. Everyone is different.”

And as with any plant- or seed oil-based product you apply to your skin, it’s always best to check with your own physician, dermatologist or allergist before adding them to your regimen. Some ingredients, even those labeled as “natural” or “organic” could potentially interact with prescribed medications.

Selena Fragassi is a local freelance writer.